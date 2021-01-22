Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In A Corset Top & Distressed Jeans

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 879,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she rocked a casual yet sexy look. She posed in front of a plain white wall with a concrete floor beneath her, and the simple setting allowed her beauty to shine.

She wore a skimpy white top from the brand Oh Polly, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption as well as in the picture itself. The look had a corset vibe, with underwire below her breasts, structured cups, and vertical seaming. The neckline revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, offering some support. The piece had an asymmetrical hem that left plenty of her toned stomach on display.

Tarsha paired the sexy top with some simple light-wash jeans that were a mid-rise style, settling right at her belly button. The denim had distressed detailing throughout, from small patches on her hips to a massive cut-out over one of her thighs, just above her knee.

The bottoms had a figure-hugging fit, and they highlighted Tarsha's sculpted stems to perfection. The bottoms came to just above her ankles, and had a frayed detail that added to the distressed feel of the piece.

She finished the look with a few accessories, including a name plate necklace that she has worn before on her Instagram page. She also had a sparkling ring on one finger and strappy white heels on her feet. The pale hue of her top and shoes contrasted beautifully with her bronzed skin, and a faint tan line was visible on her chest from rocking swimwear in the sunshine.

Her long locks tumbled down in voluminous curls, reaching all the way to her waist, and she posed with one foot on the ground and the other bent. Her hands lingered in front of her and she kept her gaze focused on the camera in the steamy share.

Tarsha's followers couldn't get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 13,100 likes as well as 104 comments in just nine hours.

"So pretty as always," one fan commented, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

"What a vibe," another follower chimed in.

"Omg so beautiful!!!" a third fan added.

"I'm loving the outfit," yet another remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a trio of snaps taken while she was out getting an iced coffee. She flaunted her fit physique in a workout set that featured long pants and a sports bra with a zipper up the front, and she had her hair pulled up in a messy style that gave her overall look an effortless vibe.