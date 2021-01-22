Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Sarah Harris Rocks An Animal-Print Bikini Top & Frayed Shorts In Hot New Update
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Sarah Harris took to social media to celebrate a loved one's birthday while rocking a seriously sexy outfit. The post was added to her Instagram account on January 22, and it's earned her nothing but praise.

Sarah had her chest facing toward the camera and her boyfriend, Josh Williams, stood by her side. A tag indicated that the duo was in Palm Beach, Waiheke Island in New Zealand. The walls were white and there was a metal towel rack adhered to the wall behind them. Sarah let her arms hang by her sides as she grabbed one of Josh's hands. She turned her head to the side while looking at the cell phone in her man's hands to be sure he captured the perfect angle.

The model showed off her smoking-hot figure in a mismatched outfit. Her top featured a leopard-print pattern. It had a scanty, strapless cut that treated her audience to a great view of her toned shoulders and arms. The garment's sexy neckline also showed off an eyeful of her voluptuous assets.

Sarah's bottoms featured a thick waistband that sat high on her hips. The front secured with a set of silver buttons that helped draw even more attention to her toned abs. Its daringly short leg holes were frayed and the hemline hit high on her thighs, revealing her bronze pins. She pulled half of her long blond locks back, though a few loose pieces framed her face. Equal amounts spilled over her shoulders and back.

Josh opted to show off his sculpted figure in a racy look of his own. He wore a pair of white shorts that had pockets with exposed hemlines. There were dark zippers on his sides and a pair of drawstrings that matched. Josh gelled his hair back so that it stuck up. He added a black watch to one wrist that served as his only visible accessory.

In her caption, Sarah referred to Josh as her "one & only."

Her audience has been giving the post a ton of love and it's already amassed over 1,700 likes and 30 comments in a few short minutes. Several users commented on the update to wish Josh a happy birthday while many others raved over the couple's fit figures.

"U both look amazing together," one follower wrote with a single black heart.

"I wish him a happy birthday and you a nice weekend," chimed in a second fan.

"Couple goals, you guys look fab," a third user praised, adding a trail of flames to their message.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.