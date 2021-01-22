Sarah Harris Rocks An Animal-Print Bikini Top & Frayed Shorts In Hot New Update

Sarah Harris took to social media to celebrate a loved one's birthday while rocking a seriously sexy outfit. The post was added to her Instagram account on January 22, and it's earned her nothing but praise.

Sarah had her chest facing toward the camera and her boyfriend, Josh Williams, stood by her side. A tag indicated that the duo was in Palm Beach, Waiheke Island in New Zealand. The walls were white and there was a metal towel rack adhered to the wall behind them. Sarah let her arms hang by her sides as she grabbed one of Josh's hands. She turned her head to the side while looking at the cell phone in her man's hands to be sure he captured the perfect angle.

The model showed off her smoking-hot figure in a mismatched outfit. Her top featured a leopard-print pattern. It had a scanty, strapless cut that treated her audience to a great view of her toned shoulders and arms. The garment's sexy neckline also showed off an eyeful of her voluptuous assets.

Sarah's bottoms featured a thick waistband that sat high on her hips. The front secured with a set of silver buttons that helped draw even more attention to her toned abs. Its daringly short leg holes were frayed and the hemline hit high on her thighs, revealing her bronze pins. She pulled half of her long blond locks back, though a few loose pieces framed her face. Equal amounts spilled over her shoulders and back.

Josh opted to show off his sculpted figure in a racy look of his own. He wore a pair of white shorts that had pockets with exposed hemlines. There were dark zippers on his sides and a pair of drawstrings that matched. Josh gelled his hair back so that it stuck up. He added a black watch to one wrist that served as his only visible accessory.

In her caption, Sarah referred to Josh as her "one & only."

Her audience has been giving the post a ton of love and it's already amassed over 1,700 likes and 30 comments in a few short minutes. Several users commented on the update to wish Josh a happy birthday while many others raved over the couple's fit figures.

"U both look amazing together," one follower wrote with a single black heart.

"I wish him a happy birthday and you a nice weekend," chimed in a second fan.

"Couple goals, you guys look fab," a third user praised, adding a trail of flames to their message.