Camila Oliveira Flaunts Body In UFC Booty Shorts & Bra Top After Switching From Camo Pants & Black Tank

Camila Oliveira treated her Instagram followers to a fun video of herself getting ready for work. The UFC octagon girl went quickly from one outfit to another, using the power of editing in the cute clip.

The footage was part of a TikTok challenge to a piece of the song "Lalala" by Y2K and bbno$. In the beginning, a smiling Camila stood in front of a gray wall. She wore loose, high-waisted camouflage pants, which she paired with black lace-up combat boots and a matching cropped tank top. She had her long brunette hair in soft curls that cascaded over both shoulders from a side part. She shimmied her shoulders and then pointed her finger like a gun as the image rotated slightly back and forth to the sound of the music.

The video jumped to Camila wearing her UFC uniform. She had on the raven bra top with the neon green Monster Energy logo on one breast. Its deep V-neck revealed a generous look at the model's ample cleavage. Her matching booty shorts stopped just below the crease of her leg and had a white belt laced through loops of the low-rise bottoms. The outfit showcased her toned tummy and nipped-in waist. She also turned to the side, revealing a look at her rounded backside.

Camila completed the outfit with light-colored tennis shoes. Her hair tumbled down her back and over her shoulder from a messy side part.

In the caption, Camila noted that she's currently at UFC's "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi. Instagram users showed her a lot of love, with more than 9,100 hitting the like button. At least 125 fans also took a moment to compose a positive reply.

"Get it!! This one is my favorite. You look absolutely stunning in both. Can't wait to see more of you," one fan enthused, adding hearts, flames, and heart-eye emoji.

"Wow! You take my breath away. Gorgeous. You are the hottest ring girl ever," a second follower declared, including flames and roses to complete the comment.

"Gorgeous as always. Let me know if you are ever looking for jazz guitar lessons," one Instagram user offered.

"I'm in love!!! Hope you have a great fight night!" a fourth devotee replied, adding several hearts.

Camila regularly updates her social media with photos and videos of herself modeling sexy lingerie, cute outfits, and other ensembles related to her work. The Inquisitr previously reported that she modeled a stunning black gown, which she tugged to reveal her cleavage.