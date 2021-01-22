Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Joe Biden Treated Troops 'In A Way That Violates The Geneva Conventions,' Columnist Says
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

In a Friday column for Breitbart, columnist John Nolte argued that President Joe Biden treated American troops in a way that violated the Geneva Conventions Act of 1964 by allowing the transfer of thousands of National Guardsmen into a nearby parking garage before they were ultimately let back into the U.S. Capitol.

"The Geneva Conventions expressly forbid forcing prisoners of war from sleeping on concrete, or in parking garages," he wrote.

"In other words, His Fraudulency Joe Biden, America's feeble commander-in-chief, has already treated his own troops in a way that violates the Geneva Conventions. Technically, it's not a violation because the Geneva Conventions directly relate to prisoners of war."
As reported by Politico, the troops were forced into the parking garage where they had to sleep on the ground. The decision received backlash from top lawmakers from both parties, some of whom offered to provide their offices as rest areas.

"We feel incredibly betrayed," one Guardsman said.

Nolte highlighted the Politico article and its claim that the underground garage had temperatures in the low 40s, as well as one toilet per 2,500 troops. He then pointed to a portion of the Geneva Conventions that claimed premises for prisoners of war must have adequate heat and light and be fully shielded from dampness. The section also provides recommendations for sleeping quarters, including proper ventilation, adequate bedding and blankets, and sufficient space. According to the Breitbart columnist, forcing the troops to sleep in the garage violated four of the convention's stipulations.

"The sad truth is that this chickenhawk draft dodger sees U.S. troops as nothing more than props," he wrote.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Federation Labor Convention on August 21, 2019 in Altoona, Iowa.
Getty Images | Joshua Lott

Nolte accused Biden of using the National Guard as "props" to generate fear of terror threats at his inauguration and paint all supporters of Donald Trump as terrorists. This purported plan, he said, was to prevent peaceful protests of his presidency.

Troops were vetted by the FBI before being deployed to Washington, D.C., due to fears of an insider attack. The fears came in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol that followed a rally held by Trump nearby.

"And while the military routinely reviews service members for extremist connections, the FBI screening is in addition to any previous monitoring," the publication noted.

As The Inquisitr reported, the fears around the inauguration came amid purported extremist plotting on platforms like Gab, Telegram, and 8kun. Per HuffPost, one user called for an "armed revolt" against "the Deepstate" with or without Trump's leadership.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.