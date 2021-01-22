Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Pamela Anderson, 53, Flaunts Her Bare Legs In A Low-Cut Mini Dress And Stilettos
instagram
Anna Harnes

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she flaunted her long legs while modeling a patterned mini dress.

The photo was a classic black-and-white shot, and that gave the picture an artistic, yet sultry vibe. For the occasion, Pamela wore a long-sleeved mini dress that featured a hem that ended at her upper thighs. The daring style allowed the actress to show off her long and lean legs. The garment was covered with a floral print that had been given a modern twist.

The neckline was a low, plunging silhouette that showcased the model's collarbone and décolletage. The sleeves were long but had volume and featured cuffs at the wrist. Last but not least, a belt cinched around her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

A previous Instagram post from August showed that the dress was a bohemian beige tone with pink accents. That update can be viewed here.

Pamela completed the look with a pair of high-heeled shoes that further elongated her figure. She styled her hair into a voluminous bombshell look so that her bleached blond tresses cascaded down past her shoulders. She also sported side-swept bangs.

The setting for the photo was a barren landing in a luxurious house. A staircase descended behind the model and a decorative iron railing ran throughout the frame. Large skylights provided light for the area, and a rounded pillar stood almost directly in the middle of the shot.

Pamela positioned herself by leaning up against the column in a pose that gave a dreamy and wistful air to the shot. She crossed one leg in front of the other to accentuate her curves, kept both hands behind her back, and turned her head to look at an object off-frame.

In the caption, Pamela noted the empty cavernous setting by making a joke about social distancing.

Fans went wild over the upload and awarded the post around 6,000 likes. Since Pamela has restrictions on comments, the only user able to make it through the filter posted a simple red heart emoji in response to the sizzling new upload.

Pamela appears to be favoring artistic black-and-white photos in many of her recent posts and has shared three different monochrome pictures in the past three days alone. As covered by The Inquisitr, the model was featured wearing a short satin chemise in one recent photo that was particularly popular.

