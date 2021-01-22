Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Natalie Roser Shows Off Her Fit Physique Post-Workout
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian beauty Natalie Roser surprised her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of shots taken after she had finished a workout. The photos were captured in Newscastle, New South Wales in Australia, and Natalie stood in a gym with an industrial vibe. Several pieces of equipment were visible in the background, as well as a man lifting some weights, and there was a massive mural of a tiger on a nearby wall as well.

Natalie stood in the middle of it all, flaunting her fit figure in a workout set. She wore a black sports bra from the brand Alo Yoga, a label she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. The garment had a simple silhouette, with a scooped neckline and thin straps which extended around her neck. The brand's name was written in bold white lettering across her chest, and the garment ended just below her breasts, leaving her toned stomach exposed. The halter-style bra also accentuated her sculpted shoulders to perfection.

She paired the sports bra with pale gray shorts that had a drawstring waistband. The hem hit just a few inches down her thighs, showing off her incredible legs. Natalie kept the rest of the look simple, adding a pair of subtle earrings as well as a delicate necklace.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle and pulled back in a low ponytail, although a few strands had escaped to give her an effortlessly tousled look. A radiant smile graced her stunning features in the first shot as she posed for the camera.

She took the opportunity to showcase her fit physique in the second image, flexing her biceps as she continued to beam at the camera. That image was taken from a bit further away, and revealed more of Natalie's sculpted stems.

She finished off the series of shots with a picture that was taken right when Natalie burst into laughter, and she had a joyful expression on her face as she scratched her forearm.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 10,200 likes as well as 118 comments within 22 hours.

"So strong you look gooooood," one fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

"Gorgeous," another chimed in.

"Lookin' pretty healthy," a third fan added.

"That's a lovely smile," yet another wrote, loving Natalie's expressions in the snaps.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie tantalized her audience with a short video clip filmed on her cell phone in which she rocked a skimpy lingerie set. The look was from her own company, Rose and Bare, and she shared it with her followers as inspiration for a Valentine's Day purchase.

