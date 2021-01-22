Andrea Garcia Slays In Watermelon String Bikini While Getting Dirty On The Beach

Andrea Garcia returned to her Instagram account to share a racy new update with her adoring fans on Friday. The buxom beauty went fruity with her choice of swimwear as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

Andrea rocked a string bikini that looked like a watermelon in the snap. The red top featured green trim and spaghetti straps that tied around her neck and showcased her muscular biceps and shoulders. The garment featured a black pattern on the front to resemble seeds, and a deep neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. Her sideboob was also on full display.

The green bikini bottoms tied over her voluptuous hips and fit snugly around her petite waist, as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and chiseled abs. She accessorized the style with a pair of reflective sunglasses and a black watch. She also rocked a chain and pendant around her neck.

Andrea sat on the beach for the shot as her legs were dirty from the sand. She shifted her weight to one side and arched her back while she placed one hand behind her for balance. Her other hand grabbed at her sunglasses as she gave the camera a bright smile.

In the background, a stunning ocean scene was visible. A red beach towel and a bright blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds could also be seen.

She parted her long dark hair in the center and styled the locks in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Andrea's over 2 million followers went wild for the post. The photo garnered more than 31,000 likes in less than a day. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 600 messages.

"Just say that you are my favorite fruit. A kiss for you, greetings from Chile," one follower wrote.

"I don't know how a woman as beautiful as you can exist," declared another.

"You are so beautiful," a third user praised.

"Sexy," a fourth comment read.

Andrea doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online photos. She's often seen rocking racy looks that contour to the curves of her body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently piqued the interest of her fans when she posed in a sporty gray tank top and matching panties. To date, that post has reeled in more than 74,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.