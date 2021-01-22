Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Jessica Naz Highlights Her Derriere In Teeny Lingerie & Barely There Thong Panties
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Jessica Naz flaunted her bombshell curves in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday afternoon. The Guess Jeans girl looked stunning as she let it all hang out in a skimpy outfit.

Jessica looked smoking hot as she rocked a black corset top. The garment clung to her busty chest and included thin straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders. The lingerie wrapped tightly around her petite waist and featured semi-sheer panels on the side.

Her barely there thong panties included metal buckles and rested high over her narrow hips. The garment emphasized her perfectly round derriere as well. She added a pair of thigh-high stockings to the ensemble, which were held up by a garter belt.

Jessica stood with her glistening booty facing the camera. Her thighs were apart and her back was arched as she placed one hand on her hip. The other hand came up to touch her hair. Her head was tilted downward and her eyes were closed as she wore a seductive expression on her face as the sunlight beamed down over and illuminated her tanned skin.

In the background of the shot, some green plants could be seen. A white table and some art were also visible. Jessica geotagged the location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that spilled down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

Jessica's 524,000-plus followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit the comments section to leave over 180 remarks about the pic during that time.

"Extremely Beautiful and incredibly sexy," one follower stated.

"Such a cutie and hottie stunning," another wrote.

"Perfection from top to bottom..." a third comment read.

"Wow! Great shot! Gorgeous!" a fourth social media user gushed.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera while rocking racy looks. She's often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a red metallic bikini as she soaked up some sun and posed seductively while in Laguna Beach, California. That post was also a hit among her fans. It's racked up more than 11,000 likes and 170-plus comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.