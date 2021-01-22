Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Joe Biden Criticized For Violating His Mask Mandate & Coughing In His Hand
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Not long after facing criticism for violating his mask mandate during a visit to the Lincoln Memorial, President Joe Biden is taking flak for again failing to wear a mask on federal property — as his recent executive order dictates.

"Biden is again violating his mask mandate by not wearing a mask while in the White House, which is federal property, in a room with other people," Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra tweeted in response to a video clip.

During the same clip, Biden was also seen coughing in his hand, which Saavedra noted is against guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"He also was coughing in his hand, which goes against CDC recommendations," he wrote.

Biden's mask mandate requires social distancing and face coverings in all federal buildings and properties. In addition, it requires individuals on trains, transit systems, and airplanes traveling between states to wear protective coverings.

In response to criticism for his Lincoln Memorial appearance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that the team took various precautions against the pandemic and underlined that the head of state was celebrating his historic victory.

Regardless, Biden continues to face criticism for flouting public health precautions. In addition to violating his mask mandate, Saavedra noted that the head of state also appeared to ignore the advice he had received about coughing.

"Biden has been repeatedly told, including by left-wing CNN, not to cough in his hands," he tweeted in response to an interview between Biden and CNN's Jake Tapper.

"You know, you're supposed to cough into your elbow," Tapper told the then-presidential candidate.

"I learned that, actually, covering your White House," Tapper added.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to the media while flanked by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the Queen Theater after receiving a briefing from the transition COVID-19 advisory board on November 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Getty Images | Joe Raedle

According to CTV News, both coughing and talking can spread coronavirus. Notably, the publication pointed to a study from researchers at the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London that found a prolonged conversation between two maskless individuals in a poorly ventilated space is significantly more likely to spread COVID-19-infected respiratory droplets than coughing.

"The results suggest it takes just a couple of seconds for exhaled particles to travel beyond two meters and may linger for up to an hour after an infected person spoke – even if only for 30 seconds," CTV News wrote.

Biden has focused his early actions as president on combating the pandemic and increasing the speed of vaccination rollout across America. Per CNN, sources claim that Biden and his team are inheriting a non-existent vaccine distribution plan from Donald Trump's administration, which notoriously claimed that it was not attempting to control the spread of the pandemic.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.