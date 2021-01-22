Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

Former professional race car driver Danica Patrick wowed her 781,000 Instagram followers after posting a video that saw he showing off her fantastic yoga technique.

For the occasion, Danica wore a classic sweatshirt and yoga pants combination. The sweatshirt was a gunmetal gray color that complemented the relaxed and low-light vibe of the setting. The top was a varsity silhouette with a crew neckline and long sleeves. The hem of the garment ended just above her hips to accentuate her trim figure. Across the front of the sweatshirt, the name of the brand, Spiritual Gangster, was written in white block letters.

Danica coupled the cozy top with a pair of black yoga pants. They were cropped with a hem that ended just below the knee. The fabric was a spandex-like material that flattered her toned legs.

The former racing star completed the look by styling her trendy long bob into loose and beachy waves. The setting for the video was a minimalistic living room. A lush green plant flanked the frame on the left side, and a long window in the backdrop gave a glimpse of a blue sky and trees beyond.

Danica began the video positioned in a downward-facing dog pose while on her mat. She then moved into child's pose before moving her legs upward to briefly maintain a crow pose. She next brought her feet back to her mat, keeping her back straight in a standing over bend position. She gave a brief glance to the camera before bringing her chest to her knees and ending the clip.

In the caption for the upload, Danica detailed her "tone" for the day, adding that creating a consistent morning routine was "so yummy." Some of her own favorite activities included hydrating with water, meditating, and journaling.

Fans went wild over the new clip and awarded the upload more than 2,600 likes and around 80 comments. Some followers shared their own morning routines, though a majority offered glowing compliments for the pro athlete.

"Always gorgeous," proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a red rose emoji and a kissing face.

"You are amazing! I get a ten min meditation sesh in and workout when I can. I need to get back to my routine. Inspired!!" gushed a second.

"Absolutely magnificent my beautiful friend," added a third.

"Relaxation at its finest," raved a fourth, concluding the comment with alternating prayer hand symbols and red hearts.

