Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Rachel Ward Heads Outdoors In A Chic Ensemble On A Frosty Winter Day
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 623,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a quartet of gorgeous shots taken while she was out and about on a frosty winter day. The pictures were captured in Chester, Cheshire in England, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel stood at the end of a long path with a blanket of snow covering the ground. A row of lush green shrubs taller than Rachel herself was visible to her right, and the sky above was a mixture of eye-catching blue hues.

Rachel was dressed for the weather in a chic ensemble from the brand Oh Polly. She tagged the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her fans were interested in picking up the jacket.

She started her ensemble with a neutral base layer, including a crisp white turtleneck that accentuated her elegant neck. She wore beige trousers that had a figure-hugging fit, hugging her toned thighs without clinging too tightly.

Over that, she wore a cream-colored jacket with wide statement lapels that appeared to be covered in some type of soft material. The arms of the coat were oversized, draping over Rachel's slender upper body, and buttons studded the front of the piece near her waist. Though the coat had an oversized fit, it also had a fabric belted detail that Rachel had pulled tight, accentuating her slim waist.

She finished off the outfit with a few accessories, including a structured black Dior bag and a pair of sparkling earrings. She also had a pair of sunglasses perched atop her head, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls. She placed one hand on her hip and gazed at the camera, lips slightly parted in a sultry expression.

In the fourth and final shot in the series, Rachel placed one hand on her waist as she continued to strike a pose for the camera. The image was taken from a further perspective and her footwear was visible as well, a pair of knee-high white boots that tied the ensemble together.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 10,900 likes as well as 177 comments in 22 hours.

"Wow babe," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Always glowing," another follower commented.

"You are flawless and I love this outfit so much hun," a third fan chimed in.

"Wow you look gorgeous as always," yet another added, including two flame emoji in the compliment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel shared a trio of snaps taken in her kitchen, in which she rocked an outfit with a similar color palette. She paired lounge pants with a large knit sweater and perched on her countertop while holding a glass of white wine, looking absolutely breathtaking.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.