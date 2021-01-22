Rachel Ward Heads Outdoors In A Chic Ensemble On A Frosty Winter Day

Blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 623,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a quartet of gorgeous shots taken while she was out and about on a frosty winter day. The pictures were captured in Chester, Cheshire in England, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel stood at the end of a long path with a blanket of snow covering the ground. A row of lush green shrubs taller than Rachel herself was visible to her right, and the sky above was a mixture of eye-catching blue hues.

Rachel was dressed for the weather in a chic ensemble from the brand Oh Polly. She tagged the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her fans were interested in picking up the jacket.

She started her ensemble with a neutral base layer, including a crisp white turtleneck that accentuated her elegant neck. She wore beige trousers that had a figure-hugging fit, hugging her toned thighs without clinging too tightly.

Over that, she wore a cream-colored jacket with wide statement lapels that appeared to be covered in some type of soft material. The arms of the coat were oversized, draping over Rachel's slender upper body, and buttons studded the front of the piece near her waist. Though the coat had an oversized fit, it also had a fabric belted detail that Rachel had pulled tight, accentuating her slim waist.

She finished off the outfit with a few accessories, including a structured black Dior bag and a pair of sparkling earrings. She also had a pair of sunglasses perched atop her head, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls. She placed one hand on her hip and gazed at the camera, lips slightly parted in a sultry expression.

In the fourth and final shot in the series, Rachel placed one hand on her waist as she continued to strike a pose for the camera. The image was taken from a further perspective and her footwear was visible as well, a pair of knee-high white boots that tied the ensemble together.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 10,900 likes as well as 177 comments in 22 hours.

"Wow babe," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Always glowing," another follower commented.

"You are flawless and I love this outfit so much hun," a third fan chimed in.

"Wow you look gorgeous as always," yet another added, including two flame emoji in the compliment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel shared a trio of snaps taken in her kitchen, in which she rocked an outfit with a similar color palette. She paired lounge pants with a large knit sweater and perched on her countertop while holding a glass of white wine, looking absolutely breathtaking.