Holly Sonders Flashes Her Oiled-Up Booty In A Black Thong & Nude Heels

Holly Sonders gave her followers something to drool over in her latest Instagram upload on Friday afternoon. The former Fox Sports host sizzled as she soaked up some sun in a racy ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Holly looked hotter than ever as she sunned her buns in a black thong bodysuit. The garment featured thin straps that flaunted her toned arms, as well as an open back that gave fans a peek at even more skin.

The lingerie piece wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. The thong bottom put her oiled-up booty on full display, as it accentuated her long, lean legs. The model jazzed up the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She also wore some nude stiletto heels on her feet.

Holly posed with her backside facing the camera. She had both of her hands pressed against a concrete fence in front of her. Her back was arched and her pert derriere glistened as she pushed it outward. Her legs were stood apart and her knees slightly bent. She tilted her head to the side and looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a bright blue sky could be seen. Some tall trees were also visible. In the caption, Holly told fans that she was simply stretching before she set out on her morning hike.

Her long, dark hair was parted on the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that she pushed over her left shoulder.

Holly's 547,000-plus followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 3,900 times in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 140 messages.

"I hike all the time and I've never seen that nice of a view on my hikes," one follower wrote.

"Those legs tho," another gushed.

"Nice and shiny, very good," a third Instagram user declared.

"Beautiful lady with a fantastic body," a fourth person commented.

The model is not a stranger to showing off her tanned and toned body in her online snaps. She's often seen rocking racy outfits that drive her fans crazy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked an unfastened black lingerie piece that showcased her incredible cleavage. That post has raked in more than 8,900 likes and 170-plus comments to date.