Madi Teeuws Stuns In A Bra And Jeans While Showing Off Acrobatic Poses: 'Should've Been A Dancer'

Social media star Madi Teeuws wowed her 586,000 Instagram followers after posting a mega-picture update in which she modeled a bra and jeans while demonstrating a number of acrobatic poses.

The bra was a rich brown color that flattered the California-based model's sun-kissed skin. It was made from a cozy-looking knit fabric and featured under-wire accents and thick straps for support. The neckline was low and scooped with a demi-cup silhouette. A horizontal seam ran across the center of the cups, adding visual interest to the look.

Madi completed the look with a classic pair of jeans. They were a mid-waisted style that cinched at the waist to accentuate Madi's hourglass figure. The jeans were a medium-wash hue with a number of trendy torn details and a cut-out at the knee that added a casual and relaxed vibe to the ensemble.

The Deal or No Deal star styled her blond hair into a center part and let her natural locks cascade down below her shoulders. One strand of hair was braided into a twist, adding a small bohemian accent to the look.

Madi kept the rest of her look fairly simple. Her sole accessory was a pair of small gold hoop earrings and she sported a chic French manicure on her nails.

Madi posted seven pictures in full, many of which showed off her acrobatic prowess. In the first, she rested on her side on the floor, raised her leg, and tugged at the hem of her pants. In the second, she posed on her knees and arched her figure to the side, grabbing her ankle with her right hand and resting the other on her head. Next came a number of different modeling poses, concluding with Madi closing her eyes and smiling at the camera.

In the caption for the upload, Madi joked that she "should've been a dancer" with her foot arches before discussing the need to focus on peace of mind despite life's challenges.

Fans went wild over the mega-picture post and awarded the upload around 20,000 likes and more than 210 comments.

"Perfection as usual," proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a couple of fire emoji.

"I love your smile, it could light up a room!" raved a second.

"Keep your head up dear, there's always a reason to stay positive even when things get dark," encouraged a third.

"You make my breath away," gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with several emoji including a besotted face symbol and a red heart.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Madi had previously stunned fans after modeling an ensemble with a tennis skirt on the bottom and just two hand fans serving as the top.