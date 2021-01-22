Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Slays In Barely-There Lacy Blue Lingerie
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram update, fitness model Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 2.5 million followers with a spicy duo of snaps in which she rocked a barely-there blue lingerie set. The lacy look accentuated her hourglass curves to perfection.

Yaslen posed while stretched out atop a furry blanket, which provided the perfect simple backdrop for her sexy set to shine. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Lounge Underwear, and Yaslen tagged the company's Instagram page in the first slide so her fans would know where to find the look.

She rocked a bra that featured underwire for support and sculpted cups that accentuated her ample assets. She had a serious amount of cleavage on display, and a delicate embellishment along the top of each cup drew even more attention to her curves. A small metal circle was nestled between her breasts, connecting the two cups, and her flat stomach was on full display in the look.

She paired the lacy bra with matching underwear that likewise left little to the imagination. The bottoms dipped scandalously low in the front, making sure plenty of her stomach remained visible, and they had high-cut sides that settled right at her natural waist. They appeared to have small text along each strap, and Yaslen posed with one hand on each side, tugging the bottoms slightly in a sultry pose.

The high-cut style flattered her hourglass shape, and she had her legs extended in front of her, with her curvaceous thighs remaining in the frame.

Yaslen's blond locks tumbled down her chest in tousled curls. She had her lips slightly parted and her gaze lowered in the seductive shot.

For the second snap, Yaslen placed her hands on either side of her, leaning forward slightly and gazing right at the camera with a serene expression on her face. She paired the steamy shots with a sweet caption wishing her followers well, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 35,500 likes within just two hours of going live, as well as 358 comments from her audience.

"Wow my morning just got that much better," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Absolutely beautiful," another follower chimed in.

"2 of the best things that I've ever did was 1. Followed you here on IG and 2. Turned on your lit post notifications," a third fan remarked, including a trio of flame emoji in the compliment.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen thrilled her audience with a sizzling video clip in which she strutted along a paved walkway while wearing a smoking-hot one-piece swimsuit. The garment had a neckline that dipped below her belly button, and she paired the daring look with thigh-high white boots.

