January 22, 2021
Chloe Saxon Rocks A Glittery Push-Up Dress In Dubai: 'What A Night'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Chloe Saxon sported a dress that fit her like a glove for a racy new photoshoot. The model and social media influencer took to her Instagram feed on January 22, and her upload featured two photos.

In the first picture, Chloe was lounging inside. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Amazonico Dubai. There were a few palm trees and a night sky visible behind her. She sat at the edge of the chair, lifting her booty slightly off the seat as she touched her backside with one hand. Chloe had her other arm bent at the elbow and grazed her silky mane. She pursed her lips and gazed into the camera with a seductive stare.

The next photo captured Chloe posing in the same spot. Her position was slightly altered, but her fans were still treated to a great look at her bombshell curves.

Chloe slipped into a formfitting dress which left little to the imagination. It was constructed of a shimmery silver fabric that complemented her bronzed complexion. The garment had thick straps over her shoulders, securing around the back of her neck. It boasted a sweetheart neckline which exposed a generous amount of her voluptuous cleavage.

The dress fit snugly around Chloe's midsection and flat tummy. Its hemline hit daringly high, to showcase her shapely thighs.

Chloe teamed the look with a few shimmery accessories. Her bling included a pair of round bejeweled earrings, and she wore a matching bracelet as her only other visible accessory. Her look also included manicured nails which she wore long and painted with a shiny polish.

She styled her dark locks with a deep side part and soft waves which spilled effortlessly over her shoulders and chest. In her caption, Chloe indicated that she had just enjoyed a great night out.

The post has proven to be popular with her huge fan base, as it has attracted over 3,900 likes in a short time. More than 90 fans took their admiration a step further and left a comment.

"So sexy and gorgeous," one user wrote, followed by a series of flames and hearts.

"Give me that look any day and you are welcome onboard the Sunseeker," a second devotee added.

"You make my Day & Night. Thank you so much queen," a third chimed in with a single flame.

"I like your fashion style, always so fresh and so clean," one more person wrote.

