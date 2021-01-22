Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Chip Gaines Gushes Over Wife Joanna In Tender Instagram Post
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines gushed over his wife Joanna in a tender Instagram post in which he praised her for always putting their family first, even though the two are always busy with outside projects that could take her away from time spent with their brood.

In the caption of the post, Chip wrote that Joanna does a lot of things well, but the way she loves their five children, Crew, Drake, Emmie, Duke, and Ella is her crowning achievement.

Joanna sat atop a leather club chair in a casual area with her smallest son Crew in her lap in the attached photograph.

The two sat in a corner next to a white stairwell covered in Joanna's iconic shiplap wood that featured a black wrought iron handrail. Over Joanna's head was a brass floor lamp with a swivel head that was positioned directly over the television personality. A painting of an outdoor scene was positioned right above the back of the chair.

The floors were planks of gorgeous light-colored wood and accented with a braided rug seen in the far right corner of the snap.

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines pose with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 pace car at Texas Motor Speedway on November 5, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Getty Images | Jared C. Tilton

To the left of the photograph, a vintage standing record player had a stack of LP's atop it. Behind it, a huge mirror rested on the floor and leaned up against the wall, creating a visually appealing presentation.

Joanna shared a recent snap of Crew to her own Instagram page on January 17, calling him a "sock fishing champ" as the little boy stood on a bench in the couple's home with a pole in his hand as he grabbed a small sock at the end of the line. This image gave followers of the family another look at the interior of the Gaines home, where a small seating area with a dark-colored table and two chairs was positioned in front of a bright, unadorned window.

Followers of the couple loved the way Chip spoke about his wife in the caption of the photo and admired him for being so considerate of the way Joanna tends to their clan.

"This is the nicest thing I think anyone could say about a woman," wrote one fan.

"She is so, so blessed to have a man who recognizes this... so very blessed." penned a second follower.

"I love how much you care for one another as a couple. It's beautiful. As not many have this magic in their marriage," claimed a third Instagram user.

"I love the love you show your wife. It's super inspiring!" remarked a fourth fan.

