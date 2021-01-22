Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Massive Belly In A Black Swimsuit: 'Pregnant On A Boat'
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Model Emily Ratajkowski stunned her 27 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, a gorgeous snap taken while she was out enjoying some sunshine on a luxurious-looking boat. The boat was out on the water, with frothy white waves surrounding it, and a view of an urban skyline was visible in the background.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Emily's changing body. The mother-to-be rocked a skimpy black one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her growing baby belly. The garment featured a relatively full-coverage front portion, but the back and sides consisted of little more than thin black straps criss-crossing her sun-kissed skin.

She turned her body to the side in a pose that accentuated her belly even more, and the fabric only covered a small portion of her rounded stomach. The swimsuit left her slender arms on display, and the barely-there sides meant that her long, lean legs were also fully exposed.

She was barefoot in the shot, and she stood on the edge of a boat with a small glass-enclosed cabin area visible behind her and a metal railing in front of her. The sun shone down on her bronzed body, and she appeared to be basking in the weather.

Emily had her long brunette locks parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her back in an effortless, slightly wind-blown style. She was barefoot, and had one foot flat on the ground beneath her while the other was slightly raised, further accentuating her figure.

She kept the look simple, adding a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun, and she tilted her head back, appearing to gaze at the camera through her tinted lenses. She placed both hands on the small of her back, striking a sassy pose, and paired the shot with a simple caption.

Her followers couldn't get enough of the share documenting her pregnant physique, and the post received over 1.1 million likes within just 19 hours of going live. It also racked up 2,819 comments from her audience.

"Glowing," one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

"You look stunning Em!!" another follower remarked.

"Even pregnant you're so beautiful," a third fan remarked.

"Baby on board!" another follower commented cheekily.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Emily shared a video clip in which she showcased her belly in an even skimpier swimsuit. That particular update was captured on a stunning beach, and Emily rocked a nude thong bikini that left little to the imagination.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.