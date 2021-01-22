Former WWE Star Tenille Dashwood, AKA Emma, Goes Skinny Dipping In Latest Photo

Tenille Dashwood, who some WWE fans will remember as Emma, stripped down for a gorgeous snap this week as she went skinny dipping in some Indonesian water. She shared the image with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, much to their delight.

The photo, which was taken at the Kayon Resort in Bali, showed the Impact Wrestling star posing in a pool of soothing dark blue water, surrounded by a forest of green leaves. Dashwood had her eyes closed as she held her arms in the air, stroking her dark hair, seemingly without a care in the world.

Dashwood didn't appear to be wearing any clothes at the time either. Her bare shoulders and some of her chest area were visible in the shot, but there wasn't any evidence of a bathing suit in sight.

In the accompanying caption, Dashwood opened up about how she's been going through a period of self-discovery. This has led to her growth as a person and accepting the good and the bad that life throws in her direction, but she appeared to be happy with the takeaways.

The Australian stunner's fans were also pleased with the upload and its accompanying message. Over 12,000 social media users have hit the like button as of this writing. Many of them also took some time out of their days to give the wrestler a compliment.

Danielle Moinet -- who competed in WWE as Summer Rae when Dashwood was a member of the company's roster -- made an appearance via her Instagram account and praised her former colleague.

"You are so pretty," she wrote.

"What a gorgeous post! Both the picture and caption are incredible," gushed an Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a heart-eyed smiling face emoji.

Peyton Royce -- another popular Australian wrestler who's been known to share some hot uploads in her own right -- made an appearance on Instagram and shared preaching emoji with her peer.

"You look amazing and your standards are so high," wrote another Instagrammer, capping off their comment with a fire icon.

Dashwood has been making waves since leaving WWE in 2017. Her social media accounts regularly chronicle her travels around the world. Her latest update was one of several exquisite Bali-based snaps that she's shared in recent times.

She has also found more in-ring success in Impact Wrestling, where she's currently signed to. She has also competed for promotions such as Ring of Honor and AEW since parting ways with Vince McMahon's company.