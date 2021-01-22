Russian Model Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Abs & Teases A Peek Of Her Bra In Tiny Red Top: 'Am I Cute?'

Polina Malinovskaya flaunted her bombshell body in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. The model uploaded the snapshot to her page on January 22 and it has been getting a ton of attention from her 2.2 million fans.

Polina was posing in the middle of a parking garage. A geotag in her post indicated that she was in Moscow, Russia. She struck a sexy pose indoors, where she stood in front of a few large beams painted with yellow stripes. Her feet were staggered and her arms at her sides. She faced the camera and met the lens with an alluring stare. Polina's skin looked flawless in the fluorescent lighting in the space.

Her top boasted a cropped cut that left little to the imagination. It was made of a bright red lightweight fabric. The piece had a mockneck and a cutout, along with a deep V-neckline that plunged down her bust. The middle of the garment was ruched, helping to draw attention to her chest. The cutout teased a peek of her bra's underwire, while the long sleeves were tight on Polina's arms.

She teamed the look with a pair of light-wash jeans. The waistband was worn low, well under her navel, highlighting her slim midsection. There were a few areas of distressing near her thighs and knees. Polina dressed her look up with a silver belt that was studded with rhinestones, and the length of it trailed down between her legs.

Her locks were styled in fun space buns, with a few loose pieces of hair escaping to frame her face. Her mane was also styled with a center part.

Polina displayed her wit in the caption, asking a couple of questions and answering them herself. She made sure to tag a few accounts that helped her achieve her gorgeous look, including the brand Revolve.

Fans gave Polina's most recent Instagram share their stamp of approval, and it has accrued more than 80,000 likes and 470-plus comments. Many social media users applauded the model's fit figure.

"You are perfect darling," one follower complimented, adding a single red heart to the end of their comment.

"Beautiful even if you are negative sweetheart," a second social media user wrote in reference to the caption.

"You are so beautiful and so cute," a third fan added.

"Ur gorgeous beauty and gorgeous style inspired every girl," one more exclaimed with the addition of a few flames.