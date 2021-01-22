Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
NBA Rumors: George Hill To LA Clippers Possible, Terance Mann And Daniel Oturu As Potential Trade Chips
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill is one of the veteran players who is expected to be made available on the trade market before the 2021 deadline. With the team currently focused on the development of their young players, many people believe that the Thunder would strongly consider moving Hill if they received assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. In recent months, Hill has already been linked to several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost, including the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers may currently be doing well in the 2020-21 NBA season, but they are still expected to continue seeking roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline. Hill may not yet be on the downside of his career, but bringing him to Hollywood still makes a lot of sense for the Clippers. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that trading for the veteran point guard wouldn't only improve their chances of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title, but it would also help them in convincing Kawhi Leonard to re-sign with the team in the 2021 free agency.

"Remember when Kawhi Leonard asked for a playmaker and the Clippers gave him Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum? Why do I have a sneaky suspicion that isn't enough? And oh yeah, Leonard can opt for free agency this summer, so L.A. should not settle for half-step solutions. If Hill doesn't make it to Hollywood, someone will have likely overpaid to get him. Given his potential impact on the Clippers as a shooter, sharer and serviceable defender, though, and what his arrival might mean both for the club's championship chances and hopes of retaining Leonard, L.A. should feel justified to overpay for Hill."

George Hill #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Getty Images | Chris Graythen

The Clippers shouldn't mind sacrificing young players like Terance Mann and Daniel Oturu if it means addressing one of the major issues on their roster while also keeping their best player happy. At 34 years of age, Hill remains a reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. This season, he's averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, sending the veteran point guard to Los Angeles would also be beneficial for the Thunder. Instead of losing him in free agency without getting anything in return, trading him to the Clippers would allow them to add two promising prospects that could join their young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Hamidou Diallo, Kenrich Williams, Isaiah Roby, and Aleksej Pokusevski.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.