Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 22, 2021
Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial 'Shaping Up To Be A Disaster' As He Has No Lawyers Or Legal Strategy: Report
Donald Trump
Nathan Francis

Donald Trump is looking at a potentially disastrous impeachment trial as he has no clear strategy -- and no legal team that could carry it out if he did -- a new report claims.

Bill Palmer, founder of the political news outlet Palmer Report, noted that the former president appears to be in serious trouble as he faces the prospect of being convicted. A prominent critic of Trump, Palmer wrote that he had no lawyers or strategy yet, and does not appear to have much help coming soon.

"To that end, Trump's Senate impeachment trial could begin as soon as next week – and CNBC is reporting that he still has no lawyers and no legal strategy for the trial," Palmer wrote. "This is notable because Trump relied on laughably inept lawyers while trying to overthrow the election result, but now he can't get anyone at all. Even Rudy Giuliani has publicly begged off the trial, citing the fact that he's involved in the incident that Trump was impeached over."

He went on to write that this would put Trump at higher odds of being convicted, whenever the vote is held.

Trump may have lost the support of some key Republican allies, drawing sharp criticism for his incitement of the crowd that would go on to attack the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. As Politico reported, Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski said that his being impeached was "appropriate," though had not yet said how she planned to vote. As The Inquisitr reported, even longtime ally Geraldo Rivera said he was in favor of his friend being impeached, claiming that the election loss had made him crazy and unable to accept the fact that he lost to Joe Biden.

Donald Trump speaks at an event.
Getty Images | Scott Olson

As CNN reported, McConnell has proposed that Trump's legal team be given a few weeks to prepare for the upcoming trial, asking that the start be delayed until mid-February. He made the proposal to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as negotiations between the two party leaders takes place amid confirmation hearings for Biden's cabinet picks.

Under McConnell's proposal, the formal reading of the impeachment article would take place on January 28, with Trump being given a week to formally answer the charge and another week after that to submit a brief. He wrote in a statement that it is important not to allow a "half-baked process to short-circuit the due process that former President Trump deserves or damage the Senate or the presidency."

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.