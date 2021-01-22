WWE's Chelsea Green Displays Legs For Days While Rocking Ruffled One-Piece Mini Dress In Latest Photo

Chelsea Green is known for lighting up social media with hot swimsuit pics, but she took to Instagram on Friday and shared a different type of stunning snap with her 573,000 followers, much to their delight. The WWE superstar entertained her fans with a fashionable outfit and hairstyle that she felt very proud of.

The photo depicted Green standing in her house by the door, with her reflection showing in the window behind her. The brunette bombshell wore a ruffled one-piece mini dress with long sleeves that hugged her athletic physique and showed off her sun-kissed legs. Green topped off the outfit with a pair of black heels.

The wrestler also showed off her brown hair, which featured a blond streak. According to Green, her natural color was back after spending some time as a blond. She also seemed delighted to have her natural color on display.

Green's admirers responded positively to the upload, and they seemed to enjoy her hair color and outfit selection. The pic received thousands of likes within the first hour of hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of her fans and peers also took a moment out of their day to give the Friday Night SmackDown superstar a compliment.

"You're looking sooooooooooooooo hot and gorgeous and sexy and beautiful," gushed one Instagram user

"Kate Middleton realness," wrote a second Instagrammer, comparing the WWE star to royalty.

"That dress and those legs," declared a third Instagram follower.

A few of Green's followers also asked about her WWE return. She was injured on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in November, which just so happened to be her debut appearance on the main roster.

As Essentially Sports pointed out, she has teased her in-ring comeback in recent weeks. With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view coming up, many wrestling aficionados will be hoping to see her make an appearance.

Green has kept her admirers entertained since embarking on her injury hiatus, however. This has been due to her numerous beach snaps, many of which have featured her wearing very little clothing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing platform recently and uploaded a snap of her rocking a see-through Mickey Mouse t-shirt. The pic received thousands of likes and an abundance of positive feedback.

She has also documented her relationship with Matt Cardona -- formerly known as Zack Ryder -- as the couple is engaged to be married sometime in the near future.