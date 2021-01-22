Larsa Pippen Goes Pantsless While Posing In Front Of A Luxury Car: 'Sending U Lots Of Love'

Larsa Pippen dressed down but still managed to sizzle in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The mother of four wowed her 2 million fans by ditching her pants in the January 22 post.

She was posing in a driveway, and there was a black luxury vehicle behind her. A few palm trees and a bright blue sky made up the rest of the stunning background. Larsa stood in the center of the frame — ensuring all eyes were glued to her incredible figure. She staggered her feet as if she was taking a step forward and draped one arm across her midsection. Larsa carried a small blue backpack in her left hand, which appeared to be her only visible accessory.

The 46-year-old wore a long-sleeved top from retailer PrettyLittleThing. It was crafted out of plaid fabric, and one side was red while the other was blue. The garment had a collared neckline and a row of buttons down the middle. Larsa teased a peek of her collarbone by wearing the first few buttons undone. The shirt had loose sleeves that gave it an oversized look.

The shirt stopped high on her legs, leaving her toned thighs in full view. Her bronzed glow popped against the color of the fabric, as did her pink pout.

She added a pair of black, over-the-knee scrunched boots constructed of leather. They had a pointy toe that added another fashionable element to her chic look. Her hair was styled with a center part and Larsa pulled it back into a tight ponytail. The influencer also rocked a pair of round sunglasses that covered a large portion of her face.

Her photo has earned nothing but love from her huge fan base in its short time live. More than 7,000 social media users have double-tapped the update while over 90 left compliments. Many fans were quick to applaud Larsa on her figure while a few car buffs couldn't help but point out her expensive ride.

"My respect just keeps going up. You are perfect darling," one follower commented, adding a few flames.

"I love this dress on you!!! Gorgeous, God bless," a second admirer wrote.

"Where did you get this car? Come pick me up, I can tell you all about this model," a third social media user offered.

"Your amazing and always positive. Thank you for that," one more person commented with a single red heart added to the end.