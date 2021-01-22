Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Red Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Playboy model Kindly Myers has a killer figure, and she delights her 2.3 million Instagram followers with regular updates of her showing it off in skimpy outfits. She kicked off the weekend with a snap that saw her living up to her self-proclaimed moniker of "professional smokeshow" as she posed in a skimpy red bikini which left little to the imagination.

The top to Kindly's swimsuit had small, classic triangle cups which left plenty of skin exposed. Thin strings wrapped around her neck, and a black logo covering most of the left cup drew the eye to her impressive cleavage. A bit of underboob was also on display. The bottoms were incredibly small, covering very little of her lower body, with straps tied into loopy bows on her hips.

The model wore her blond tresses down in loose waves, with most of them tossed over one shoulder.

For accessories, she went with a cross pendant necklace and a sparkly ring.

The camera captured Kindly outside, standing next to a column. A swimming pool next to a row of trees was visible in the background.

Kindly faced the lens while she leaned against the column. With her lips parted, she gazed at the camera intently. The image was cropped at the bottom her shapely thighs, giving her online audience a nice look at all of her curves. She tilted her head as she placed one arm across her torso, making her cleavage hard to miss. A small tattoo on her lower abdomen called attention to her flat tummy, and a large black tattoo on her side drew the eye to the sexy curve of her hip. Her tan skin looked flawless in the light.

Dozens of admirers flocked to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

"You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing," one follower chimed in.

"Sizzling hot hot sexy lady," a second fan wrote, adding a rose and thumbs up emoji.

"Soooo achingly beautiful," a third comment read.

"Smoking hot in red," added a fourth Instagram user with several heart emoji.

Earlier in the month, Kindly shared a snap that saw her flaunting her fit physique while she posed on a motorcycle. She sported a black swimsuit that had embroidered roses on the cups. With her booty perched on the side of the bike, she held her hand in her hair and tilted her head back while gazing at the lens. She arched her back and pulled on the front of her bathing suit for the sizzling snap.

