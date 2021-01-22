WWE News: Jon Moxley Reveals If He's Still Friends With Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns

Jon Moxley, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns rose to popularity together in WWE as part of The Shield, but their friendship outside of the ring was also well documented. Moxley has since left the company and joined AEW, however, which has left some fans wondering about his current relationship with his old stablemates. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, he opened up about the situation.

According to Moxley, he speaks to Reigns and Rollins "very occasionally." He assured the interviewer that they're still friends, but their professional and personal lives make it very difficult for them to keep in touch.

"You just get in this world and you get really busy, especially in a pandemic world, everyone is in their own little bubbles. That's the good thing about wrestling: it's never goodbye, it's just see you along the way. When you go through certain things with people, you're always bonded."

Moxley also noted how Rollins recently had a baby with Becky Lynch. Moxley, meanwhile, is expecting his first child with Renee Paquette . However, even though they have bigger responsibilities nowadays, Moxley's words suggested that they'll all reconnect down the road.

He also said that his time in The Shield is one of his fondest memories, though he doesn't long for those days as he's enjoying the current chapter of his career.

The relationship between Moxley and his old colleagues was also at the center of some speculation in 2019 after Rollins criticized the AEW star in an interview. Moxley was critical of his former company after parting ways with it, and his friend took issue with some of his opinions.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the former Universal Champion said that Moxley "took his ball and went home" after he left WWE, noting that some people aren't cut out for the lifestyle. This suggested that there was some bad blood between the pair.

Moxley noted that he'd cross paths with his former cohorts again down the line, which was interpreted as his way of saying that he could return to Vince McMahon's sports entertainment promotion at some point. The AEW star didn't rule it out in his conversation with Bleacher Report either.

According to the wrestler, he'd listen to any phone calls and be open to the prospect of doing business with the company if the circumstances were right. He also said that it's unlikely that anything would come to fruition as both parties "wouldn't be on the same page."