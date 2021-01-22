Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Karina Ramos Struts Her Stuff On The Beach In Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline & High-Cut Legs
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Former Miss Costa Rica Karina Ramos lit up her Instagram page recently with an update that saw her rocking a bathing suit that had a plunging neckline and high-cut legs. The model looked to be having a fun time while showing off her sand-covered body as she danced on the beach.

Karina's swimsuit was black with a zippered front. She wore the number unzipped to just above her belly button, giving her online audience a nice look at her ample cleavage. The number also had a cheeky back that put her booty on display. The word "summer" was printed in bright green letters on the sides of the bathing suit, drawing the eye to her slim waistline.

The update was presented in a video format that saw Karina strutting her stuff on a section of the beach that she appeared to have all to herself. A few clouds could be seen in the distance, but it looked to be a perfect day to soak up some sun for the most part.

The clip began by showing her from behind as she tugged on the bottom of her swimsuit before walking toward the ocean. Her shoulder, back and derrière were covered in sand. The frame captured her entire body as she ran her hands through her wet hair.

Karina stopped and turned toward the lens. With a big smile on her face, she began dancing to music in the background while walking toward the photographer. Her bronze skin glowed in the sunlight. The model wagged her finger at the camera and turned sideways. While swaying to the music, she turned around and ran her hands through her hair before lifting her arms over her head.

The popular influencer gyrated her booty for a few seconds while smiling at the lens. She then ran toward the camera and showed off her chest while the lens zoomed in on her. She continued to dance before walking out of view.

The caption was written in Spanish. A translation from Google Translate revealed that she mentioned the song playing in the background.

Most of the comments were also written in Spanish, but if the amount of flame and heart-eye smiley face is any indication, Karina's followers enjoyed watching the clip.

A few English-speaking fans left compliments.

"Wow, you are absolutely incredible," one Instagram user chimed in.

"That smile, that face, that body, that booty," a second admirer quipped.

"Love your beautiful positive vibes," a third follower added.

"You are so beautiful!" gushed a fourth fan.

