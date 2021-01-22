Kelly Ripa Slays In A Sassy Sweatshirt That Proclaims 'More Glitter Less Twitter'

Actress and morning show host Kelly Ripa delighted her 2.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a snap in which she rocked a casual ensemble that made a sassy statement.

As she mentioned in the caption via a hashtag, the photo was captured in Kelly's dressing room, and the simple space had white walls and a large full-length mirror behind her that showed the outfit from the back. She covered her slender physique with an oversized black hooded sweatshirt. The fabric draped over her toned body, and the shoulder seams came to halfway down her upper arms, with some fabric bunching around her wrists.

The piece had the phrase "more glitter less Twitter" written across the front in big, bold letters embellished with sequins. Though most of the words were covered in silver sequins, the word "glitter" featured a different hue for each letter, making it stand out within the phrase.

Kelly paired the sweatshirt with simple light-wash jeans that likewise seemed to have a slightly oversized fit. The bottoms hugged her hips and thighs, but the fabric appeared to bunch slightly near her knees, as the reflection of the back of her look demonstrated.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in effortless curls that grazed her chest. She had both hands by her sides and she gazed at the camera, a soft smile on her face.

The ensemble was quite different from Kelly's normally chic attire for the show, and she mentioned in the caption that the look was a "costume." She also included a rainbow emoji in the caption she paired with the beautiful snap, highlighting the colorful sequins on her top

Kelly's fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 70,500 likes within just 17 hours of going live. It also racked up 927 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

"You look 38. There's no way you're 50," one fan wrote, unable to believe Kelly's ageless beauty.

"I want that sweatshirt! It's amazing," another follower chimed in.

"You are an inspiration to us all," a third fan commented.

"Wow Lola looks just like u here!! Gorgeous!!" yet another follower added, making a joke that Kelly looked so young she resembled her daughter, Lola Consuelos.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelly shared a series of snaps in honor of Carrie Ann Inaba's birthday. Some pictures were beautiful, showing the duo smiling at the camera together, although in one Kelly shared a hilarious wardrobe malfunction in which her skirt flew up on set, showing off her hot pink underwear while Carrie Ann stood beside her.