Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Bombshell: Kyle Comes Clean

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

January 22, 2021
Kelly Ripa Slays In A Sassy Sweatshirt That Proclaims 'More Glitter Less Twitter'
instagram
Ava Bennet

Actress and morning show host Kelly Ripa delighted her 2.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a snap in which she rocked a casual ensemble that made a sassy statement.

As she mentioned in the caption via a hashtag, the photo was captured in Kelly's dressing room, and the simple space had white walls and a large full-length mirror behind her that showed the outfit from the back. She covered her slender physique with an oversized black hooded sweatshirt. The fabric draped over her toned body, and the shoulder seams came to halfway down her upper arms, with some fabric bunching around her wrists.

The piece had the phrase "more glitter less Twitter" written across the front in big, bold letters embellished with sequins. Though most of the words were covered in silver sequins, the word "glitter" featured a different hue for each letter, making it stand out within the phrase.

Kelly paired the sweatshirt with simple light-wash jeans that likewise seemed to have a slightly oversized fit. The bottoms hugged her hips and thighs, but the fabric appeared to bunch slightly near her knees, as the reflection of the back of her look demonstrated.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in effortless curls that grazed her chest. She had both hands by her sides and she gazed at the camera, a soft smile on her face.

The ensemble was quite different from Kelly's normally chic attire for the show, and she mentioned in the caption that the look was a "costume." She also included a rainbow emoji in the caption she paired with the beautiful snap, highlighting the colorful sequins on her top

Kelly's fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 70,500 likes within just 17 hours of going live. It also racked up 927 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

"You look 38. There's no way you're 50," one fan wrote, unable to believe Kelly's ageless beauty.

"I want that sweatshirt! It's amazing," another follower chimed in.

"You are an inspiration to us all," a third fan commented.

"Wow Lola looks just like u here!! Gorgeous!!" yet another follower added, making a joke that Kelly looked so young she resembled her daughter, Lola Consuelos.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelly shared a series of snaps in honor of Carrie Ann Inaba's birthday. Some pictures were beautiful, showing the duo smiling at the camera together, although in one Kelly shared a hilarious wardrobe malfunction in which her skirt flew up on set, showing off her hot pink underwear while Carrie Ann stood beside her.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Is Gearing Up For 'War' On Republican Party, Report Claims

February 20, 2021

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 20, 2021

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Had Little Faith In Jarrett Stidham As Starting Quarterback

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.