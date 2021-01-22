Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Bombshell: Kyle Comes Clean

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

January 22, 2021
Behati Prinsloo Goes Pantsless And Rocks Quirky Graphic T-Shirt As She Heads To The Couch In Sizzling Selfies
instagram
Naomi Kennedy

Behati Prinsloo delighted her six million Instagram followers with a new post on Thursday, January 22. After staying relatively silent on the social media platform for nearly a month, the former Victoria's Secret Angel heated up her page with a series of sizzling photos that have her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The 32-year-old noted in the caption that she was headed from the bedroom to the couch when she stopped to snap the trio of selfies that brought some heat to her page. She appeared to be posing in front of a full-length mirror set up in her closet, as two rows of clothes were hung up in the background behind her.

Behati looked comfy and chic for the impromptu modeling session as she rocked nothing more than an oversized T-shirt that appeared perfect for lounging around the house. The white top fit loosely over her slender frame and featured a graphic of a unicorn on it -- though the mystical creature wasn't exactly as described in the fairytales.

The horned beast had gotten a punk makeover with a rainbow faux-hawk hairstyle, piercings, and tattoos, and wore a spiked black collar around its neck. Behati layered a black suit jacket over the tee but made sure to leave it open to show off its quirky design.

The Namibian beauty ensured that her unique t-shirt would be the focal point of the shots by ditching her pants for the sizzling photo op, though acknowledge that they weren't even necessary since she was just relaxing at home. Her top was long enough to pull off the move, grazing down to the middle of her thighs to cover up her hips and derriere entirely. However, her followers were still treated to a look at her long, lean legs, much to their delight.

Behati completed her look with a pair of chunky designer loafers, which she teamed with sheer, ankle-length socks. She also rocked messy hair, sunglasses, and several anklets.

Behati was clearly feeling herself in the unconventional ensemble, and her fans seemed to love it as well, as hundreds hit up the comments section to show the catwalk queen some love for her look.

"Stunning as always, one person wrote.

"Coolest human," declared another fan.

"Can I borrow your entire closet pls it's for science," a third follower requested.

"Who needs pants when you have Prada shoes on!" added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 82,000 likes in less than a day's time.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Is Gearing Up For 'War' On Republican Party, Report Claims

February 20, 2021

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 20, 2021

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Had Little Faith In Jarrett Stidham As Starting Quarterback

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.