January 22, 2021
Stassie Karanikolaou Flashes Tiny Waist And Bombshell Cleavage In A Teeny Rainbow Bikini
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Another day, another smoking hot snap from Stassie Karanikolaou. The BFF of Kylie Jenner has been entertaining her 9.6 million Instagram followers with a number of skin-baring photos this week -- a trend she continued with her most recent upload on Thursday, January 21.

The model stood in a luxurious living room in the steamy update. It was furnished with several cushion-adorned couches, one of which Stassie leaned up against as she stared down the camera in front of her with a smoldering stare.

The scene may look familiar to some, as the bright yellow wall in the background popped up in a photo on Kendall Jenner's Instagram feed earlier this week. The pair, along with Kylie, are currently enjoying a luxurious getaway together in Mexico.

Despite posing inside, Stassie looked ready to head out and soak up some sun, as she was clad in a sexy bikini from Kim Shui Studio as she worked the lens. The itty-bitty two-piece boasted a gorgeous marble pattern that popped against the beauty's deep tan, much of which was exposed due to its daring design.

The 23-year-old slayed as she showcased her voluptuous chest in an itty-bitty halter-style top with a plunging v-neckline that exposed a serious amount of her bombshell cleavage. It had triangle cups with a bright rainbow color scheme that drew even further attention to the busty display, while the swimwear's extra thin spaghetti straps helped to highlight Stassie's toned arms and shoulders.

On her lower half, the brunette hottie rocked pair of racy bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The garment covered up only what was necessary, leaving her bodacious curves and shapely thighs well on display for her massive online audience to admire.

The number had a thin waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. She teased her followers by tugging at its thin straps when the moment was captured, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Stassie glammed up her look by looping a stack of beaded bracelets around each of her wrists, while a dainty gold necklace gave the ensemble an additional hint of bling. She styled her dark locks down in a sleek middle part and loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder.

Unsurprisingly, the jaw-dropping snap garnered massive attention from the model's followers, many of whom expressed their adoration for the star in the comments section.

"Looking very very very very very gorgeous," one person wrote, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of his comment.

"Beautiful, sexy, and perfect," gushed another fan.

"Wwooooww such a cute top!!" a third follower remarked.

"Goddess," added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 572,000 likes within 10 hours of hitting Stassie's feed.

