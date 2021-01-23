Trending Stories
January 23, 2021
Christie Brinkley, 66, Holds Up Her Top In A String Bikini: 'She's Such A Beach!'
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Christie Brinkley treated fans to another stunning bikini picture on Instagram this week during a sunny trip to the beach. The 66-year-old supermodel defied her age once again when she rocked a string bikini top after seemingly ditching a more conservative one, which she held in the air.

Christie flashed a huge smile as she whipped the black number, which appeared to have long sleeves, above her head. She rocked a wide-brimmed sun hat, resting her left hand on it, and had her long, blond hair pushed back.

The star wowed in her triangle bikini top, featuring a brown Fendi print with light-colored straps tied around her neck and back. It plunged low at the chest to show off her décolletage and perfectly framed her toned torso and age-defying arms.

Christie stayed a little more covered on her bottom half with full-cut briefs. She rocked high-waisted bottoms that highlighted her trim middle. They covered her navel but gave a peek at her impressive abs and also revealed her tanned and toned legs.

Christie pointed her toes in flat sandals and stood in front of a green bush a few feet away from the picturesque crystal clear blue ocean, which stretched for miles into the distance.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant jokingly referred to herself as a "beach" in the caption alongside two crying laughing emoji and alluded to her location via the hashtag "#parrotcay." Parrot Cay is part of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Christie also added the hashtag "#LuckyHouse," which appeared to reference her beachfront estate on the island.

The comments section saw praise flood in for the mom of three, as more than 211 accounts left messages alongside the snap.

"Hottest woman always," one person wrote, adding several two-piece symbols and fire emoji.

"Always gorgeous," another user wrote with a red heart.

"Such a beauty!," a third person commented.

"Still smokin' hot.... you never age, beautiful lady," a fourth comment read.

Earlier this month, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wowed her 661,000 followers in another sizzling bikini upload as she gave a look at the stunning scenery of the tropical island.

In the first photo, she posed in a red and white string two-piece. Christie had a red jacket tied around her waist and walked barefoot along the beach with a large stick in her hand, which she lifted over her head as her blond locks blew in the breeze.

