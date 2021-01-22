Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill Lifts Up Lace Lingerie While Standing On Sofa: 'Valentine's Day Vibes'

Taylor Hill got into the Valentine's Day spirit a few weeks early in a stunning new photo posted to Instagram by Victoria's Secret this week. The gorgeous shot, shared on January 21, showed the model standing on a sofa and wearing a lacy babydoll piece which she pulled up with both hands.

Taylor flashed a big smile and showcased all her hard work staying fit as she modeled the floaty semi-sheer lingerie number from the brand's new collection for the upcoming special day. Her long legs were on full show as she bent her left knee. Her tanned skin glowed as she worked it for the camera.

The revealing bright red number featured two pieces of semi-sheer lace that plunged low over her chest to flash her décolletage and toned arms. It had two thin straps over both shoulders and a skirt that started above her waist, with a silky red ribbon tied into a large bow in front.

The 24-year-old Dating in New York star wore her brunette locks with a center part and in a slightly wavy bob which framed her stunning features and reached her jawline. She tilted her head back slightly and looked directly at the camera, wearing a big smile.

Taylor posed in front of a white trellis-style background and stood on a sofa with large white cushions.

In the caption, Victoria's Secret described the babydoll look as "sweet and classic" for Valentine's Day and tagged Taylor's account on the snap. Plenty of Instagram users praised her in the comments section.

"Can't go wrong with this!!" one fan wrote with a smiley face and two thumbs up emoji.

"The best angel ever.. Love you Taylor," another devotee commented alongside a red heart.

"Gorgeous model," a third person wrote.

"Wonderful Picture she looks beautiful," a fourth comment read, along with a kissing lips emoji.

The upload was a hit, racking up more than 68,200 likes and 215-plus comments.

The stunning snap came after Taylor also got into the Valentine's Day spirit earlier this month in another hot photo shared to social media.

The supermodel lay back on pink silk sheets while surrounded by cushions. She wore a light pink lingerie set, comprised of a bra and garter belt. Taylor also rocked sheer baby pink stockings and gave a peek at her toned booty as she stretched both arms above her head and pulled a kissy face in that sizzling shot.