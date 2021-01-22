Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
'The Masked Singer UK' Spoilers: Fans Think Courtney Act Is Dragon
celebrities
Fabio Magnocavallo

The Masked Singer UK has the nation trying extra hard to figure out which celebrities are underneath each of the costumes every weekend and continues to be a discussion point amongst users on social media. Dragun currently remains in the competition and has viewers thinking they could be a former RuPaul's Drag Race star.

For their debut performance, they sang the Toy Story classic "You've Got A Friend In Me." The panel — Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan — were getting different vibes from them and weren't completely certain on whether they were a male or female.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dragon hinted they might have some relation to being a drag act in their first clue package, saying "mustn't drag on." They also revealed they "might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper!" A picture of money inside a house was also shown in the VT. Dragon's costume consists of a rainbow-colored belly, which could imply they are a member or very supportive of the LGBTQ community.

The panel's initial guesses were all over the place — Jessie Tyler Ferguson, Kevin McCloud, Dion Dublin, and Sandi Toksvig.

Last week, Dragon switched it up and performed S Club 7's "Reach."

In their most recent clue package, Dragon said they couldn't decide whether they are brave or silly. A dare got them started in their career and it was from being on a stage that got them a boyfriend. A sand timer that said "1 hour" on it was also displayed.

Fans on social media over the past few weeks seem confident that Dragon is drag queen Courtney Act.

"If the dragon on the masked singer isn't courtney act ill be very surprised," one user tweeted.

"I'm convinced dragon from masked singer is @courtneyact," another person shared in a tweet.

"Dragon is so obviously Courtney Act I don't understand how the judges haven't clocked it yet #maskedsinger," remarked a third account on Twitter.

"I honestly said Courtney Act was dragon from the first week. Like I honestly thought it was obvious," a fourth user tweeted.

Act is a famous drag queen and a member of the LGBTQ community. They won Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. and came second on RuPaul's Drag Race, which could both be a reference to the house being shown.

Another popular guess for Dragon is comedian and former The Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins.

Fans will have to keep watching the show each week to find out who is really underneath the mask.

