January 22, 2021
Nicky Gile Rides A Jet Ski In Plunging Black Swimsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

American model Nicky Gile offered her 1.8 million followers a Friday treat in her new Instagram update. The gorgeous influencer rocked a risqué black one-piece swimsuit that flaunted her toned physique and ample assets as she spent the day in the ocean.

The saucy snaps showed Nicky sitting on a jet ski in the water. The geotag revealed that the pics were taken in Miami Beach, Florida. In the first pic, she was snapped from her left side. The babe held onto the handlebars with both hands as she looked to the left, as something out of the frame apparently struck her attention.

In the background, the vast ocean stretched off into the distance. A bridge and the shoreline were also visible in the shot.

The second snap showed Nicky in a similar stance but at a slightly different angle, with more of the front side of her body on view. This time, she gazed at the lens. The sunlight made her skin appear to glow.

A swipe to the right featured a short clip of Nicky flaunting her curves. Making use of her phone's front camera, she held the mobile device in front of her face to get the best angle possible. She gazed at the screen while holding some strands of hair in place.

Nicky's swimsuit was black and featured a plunging neckline that reached her midriff and flaunted her incredible cleavage. It had thin straps that went over her shoulders for support. The swimwear also had low-cut sides that showcased plenty of skin.

The bottom part of the garment had sides that were cut high up on her hips, elongating her lean legs. The back portion also showed a hint of her perky booty. The dark-colored bathing suit complemented her flawless complexion.

Nicky kept her jewelry minimal, wearing a nose ring along with a ring on her finger. Her blond hair was windswept, with the long strands hanging down her back. She styled her locks into sleek, straight strands.

Nicky asked her followers if they were going anywhere in her caption. She also tagged two Instagram pages -- fellow Instagram model Brittany Frangipane and a Miami-based boat hire -- in the picture.

The latest update was a hit with her online supporters. Within a day of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the share has earned more than 20,100 likes and over 290 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment the beauty's looks and praise her fantastic body.

"You have a nice figure, and you are so beautiful," one of her fans commented.

"You're so gorgeous," echoed another follower, adding a yellow heart emoji at the end of the comment.

"I got lost in your eyes. I could stare at you all day," wrote a third admirer.

