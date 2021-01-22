Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Bombshell: Kyle Comes Clean

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

January 22, 2021
Laura Amy Flaunts Chiseled Abs & Underboob In Short Crop Top
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Laura Amy gave fans something to be excited about on Thursday, January 21, with her latest Instagram upload. The Australian model posed in a tiny crop top that did more revealing than covering up and paired it with pants that highlighted her insanely toned figure.

Laura chose her brightly lit bedroom for the quick photo session.

In the first snapshot, the babe sat on the edge of the bed in her scanty ensemble. She angled her upper body sideways while leaning forward as she looked straight into the lens with her head tilted to the side.

In the second pic, Laura switched up her pose. This time, she straightened her back and let her arms hang at her sides. She gazed at the camera in a sultry way, with slightly parted lips. Sunlight hit some parts of her body, making her flawlessly tanned skin appear glowing.

Laura wore a tiny crop top from Missy Empire with an off-white base. The brand's signature logo was printed in black all over the piece. The garment resembled a scarf top, with gold chains as a halter-style strap. The skimpy number revealed a generous amount of skin, including some underboob and her chiseled midsection. Some fans went crazy over her taut stomach and sculpted abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

She sported a pair of brown pants, which appeared to be made of shiny leather material. The trousers had a skintight fit, contouring to her figure and emphasizing her curves. The waistband sat high, obscuring her navel from view.

As for her jewelry, Laura wore thick, gold hoop earrings and nothing else. She opted for a high bun, keeping most of her brunette locks out of her face. The highlighted strands along the front were left down, framing her features.

The influencer paired the photo with a short caption. She asked a question about feeling "sleepy." The hottie tagged Missy Empire in both the caption and photo.

Many of her followers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to react to the sizzling update. In less than a day of going live on the social media platform, the new post has received more than 10,000 likes and over 260 comments. Her eager fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other admirers didn't seem very confident with words. Instead, they decided to express their thoughts on the pics with emoji.

"Wow! This is too much, but don't stop," a fan wrote.

"Beautiful as always," gushed another follower.

Latest Headlines

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 20, 2021

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Had Little Faith In Jarrett Stidham As Starting Quarterback

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.