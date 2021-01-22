Laura Amy Flaunts Chiseled Abs & Underboob In Short Crop Top

Laura Amy gave fans something to be excited about on Thursday, January 21, with her latest Instagram upload. The Australian model posed in a tiny crop top that did more revealing than covering up and paired it with pants that highlighted her insanely toned figure.

Laura chose her brightly lit bedroom for the quick photo session.

In the first snapshot, the babe sat on the edge of the bed in her scanty ensemble. She angled her upper body sideways while leaning forward as she looked straight into the lens with her head tilted to the side.

In the second pic, Laura switched up her pose. This time, she straightened her back and let her arms hang at her sides. She gazed at the camera in a sultry way, with slightly parted lips. Sunlight hit some parts of her body, making her flawlessly tanned skin appear glowing.

Laura wore a tiny crop top from Missy Empire with an off-white base. The brand's signature logo was printed in black all over the piece. The garment resembled a scarf top, with gold chains as a halter-style strap. The skimpy number revealed a generous amount of skin, including some underboob and her chiseled midsection. Some fans went crazy over her taut stomach and sculpted abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

She sported a pair of brown pants, which appeared to be made of shiny leather material. The trousers had a skintight fit, contouring to her figure and emphasizing her curves. The waistband sat high, obscuring her navel from view.

As for her jewelry, Laura wore thick, gold hoop earrings and nothing else. She opted for a high bun, keeping most of her brunette locks out of her face. The highlighted strands along the front were left down, framing her features.

The influencer paired the photo with a short caption. She asked a question about feeling "sleepy." The hottie tagged Missy Empire in both the caption and photo.

Many of her followers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to react to the sizzling update. In less than a day of going live on the social media platform, the new post has received more than 10,000 likes and over 260 comments. Her eager fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other admirers didn't seem very confident with words. Instead, they decided to express their thoughts on the pics with emoji.

"Wow! This is too much, but don't stop," a fan wrote.

"Beautiful as always," gushed another follower.