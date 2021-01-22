Demi Rose Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skintight Cropped Tank Top While Holding A Banana

On Thursday, January 21, Demi Rose Mawby made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 15.7 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing on a countertop next to a blue-and-white tiled wall. What appears to be a crochet pineapple can be seen in the background. According to the post's geotag, the pictures were taken in Ibiza, Spain.

Demi opted to wear a pink cropped tank top from the brand PrettyLittleThing. She did not appear to have a bra on underneath the skintight garment, which left little to the imagination. She paired the top with high-cut ribbed underwear. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. She finished off the sexy look with a pendant necklace and a ring worn on her middle finger. The brunette bombshell also pulled back her long locks in a half-up ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the first image, Demi pressed her back against the wall behind her. She held onto a banana and focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by spreading her legs and resting her forearm on her thigh. The model continued to hold onto the fruit and looked off into the distance with a small smile playing on her lips. She struck a similar pose in the final shot.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation wrote the Spanish word for breakfast, as per Google Translate. This suggested that the banana was her first meal of the day. Demi also advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 200,000 likes. Quite a few of Demi's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

"An absolutely breathtaking angel," wrote one fan, adding an angel emoji to the end of the comment.

"You're so perfect!" added a different devotee, along with a crying-face, red heart, and heart-eye emoji

"I love it you are beautiful," remarked another admirer.

"Absolute body goals," chimed in a fourth social media user.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of herself in revealing ensembles.