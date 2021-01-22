Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Holly Sonders Spreads Her Legs & Eats Her Bikini In Latest Sultry Snap
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

Holly Sonders took to Instagram on Thursday, January 21, to treat her 545,000 followers to a literally tasty snap. The former Fox host and golfer revealed she was suffering a "sugar rush," and proceeded to eat her own sultry attire to fulfill her needs.

The image depicted the model in a figure-flaunting edible bikini that appeared to be made out of candy. She sat on an exercise ball with her legs spread apart, holding her bikini out and chewing on the strap.

The candy-coated bikini showed off plenty of skin. The model's abs were fully on display in the shot as the attire left little to the imagination. She accessorized the get-up with a sparkly bellybutton ring.

In the accompanying caption, Sonders revealed that she ate the swimming attire and told her followers where to go if they wanted to see the rest of the set. She also credited Ashlee K, the photographer who was responsible for documenting her candy-eating escapades.

The upload gained plenty of interest and positive feedback since it hit the image-sharing platform. As of publishing, Sonders' racy pic has received over 5,000 likes and numerous comments, with the majority of responses praising her looks and interesting choice in fashion.

"You could let go of that strap," suggested one Instagram user.

"You are sooo YUMMY," gushed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with flame, trophy, heart and lip emoji.

"Oh to be an exercise ball," joked a third Instagram follower, adding a laughing emoji for added measure.

"God should be commended for a job well done when he finished with you! Absolutely Beautiful," wrote a fourth Instagrammer.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section. Some of Sonders' cheekier admirers also noted that they wanted to help her finish her sweets. However, the majority of them kept their responses safe for work.

Sonders' latest upload is one in a string of many that have heated up her social media in recent times. As The Inquisitr documented this week, she previously shared a snap of herself sitting with her legs apart while rocking black lingerie and knee-high boots.

She has also been paying homage to world-famous pop stars lately. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she dressed up as Rihanna and Britney Spears, putting her own spin on some of their most famous outfits. In the photo featured in the article, she honored Rihanna and the outfit work in her "S&M" music video.

