Donald Trump Just Lost His Lawyers As New York Investigation Closes In On Him, Report Says

Now that Donald Trump is out of the White House, he is reportedly vulnerable to Democratic Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into whether the real estate mogul lied about his assets. As cited by Raw Story, a recent Wall Street Journal report revealed that the former president just lost the Morgan Lewis & Bockius lawyers that were defending him from James' probe.

A spokesperson for Morgan Lewis released a statement on the break from the former U.S. leader.

"We have had a limited representation of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump in tax-related matters. For those matters not already concluded, we are transitioning as appropriate to other counsel."

According to The Independent , other law firms — including Alston and Bird — have also broken ties with the businessman, corroborating The Wall Street Journal's report.

"Morgan Lewis joins other firms that have distanced themselves from Mr. Trump in recent days. After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Seyfarth Shaw LLP said it had notified the Trump Organization it would no longer represent the company," the piece read.

James' probe is examining the finances of Trump's business. Although it is currently a civil inquiry, it could turn criminal if felonies are unearthed. According to his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, James is well prepared to take on the New York businessman.

In December, James revealed on Twitter that a judge ruled that the Trump Organization turn over additional documents linked to her investigation.

"We will continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead us," she wrote.

Per The Independent, early reporting on Inauguration Day suggested that federal New York prosecutors had obtained Trump's financial documents. The publication noted that the news came despite the Supreme Court not yet ruling whether Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. — who is also investigating the businessman — could demand eight years of his tax records from his Mazars USA accounting firm.

According to Bloomberg News, investigators linked to Vance's probe can now begin probing criminal allegations against Trump and his business — despite the Supreme Court's pending decision linked to the case. Although the publication noted that charges are not "imminent," it underlined that he is now vulnerable to state investigations.

In addition to Vance, House Democrats are also continuing their battle to obtain the former president's tax returns.

