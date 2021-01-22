Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Arianny Celeste Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Black Lingerie: 'May Your Coffee Be Strong'
nsfw
Rachel Dillin

Arianny Celeste caught eyes on Instagram with a new post praising two popular things — coffee and sexy lingerie.

The UFC octagon girl posed in an unlikely setting with her morning brew. She sat on a blanket with her legs open and crossed in front of her in an outdoor setting in Sedona, Arizona. In the background, small trees, red rocks, green vegetation, and a clear blue sky could be seen.

Arianny remained the focus of the photo. The new mom flaunted her ample cleavage, wearing a lacy black bra with straps over both shoulders to provide support. The garment also revealed a hint of the model's underboob as she held a light-colored mug in front of her tummy, revealing a light manicure. Matching bikini panties and a high-waisted garter belt completed the sensual bedroom outfit.

Arianny's highlighted brunette hair cascaded in loose curls over her shoulder and down her back from a trendy center part. The shorter layers framed her face, with strands partly obscuring one eye. Several curls rested atop her rounded breasts. The UFC ring girl accessorized with a short, delicate chain around her neck that featured several small charms, as well as two bracelets and some rings. She tilted her head to one side and slightly parted her full lips as he looked into the camera.

Instagram users expressed their appreciation for both the sentiment and the outfit, with more than 30,100 hitting the like button. At least 320 also took the time to compose an uplifting comment.

"Is it just me, or is she even more beautiful after having a kid? Arianny, you are the baddest MILF on the planet," enthused one fan, including a row of flames with their message.

"Wow, look at you go! Keep up the great work, and congratulations on the beautiful baby. Love this!" a second devotee wrote, along with roses, hearts, and lips.

"Nice! No need for any sugar in your coffee with that outfit on. You're sweet enough already, hot mama," declared a third user, who added a winking eye smiley to their words.

"Oh wow! Perfection. I guess I don't need another cup after seeing this hotness this morning," a fourth follower replied, adding laughing, crying and blush-heart emoji to their comment.

Arianny regularly treats her followers to photos and videos of herself enjoying her daily life while working out or modeling sexy outfits. She previously showed off her curves in a silky robe and lamented that she had no place to go.

