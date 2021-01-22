Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Bombshell: Kyle Comes Clean

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

January 22, 2021
NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Target Zach LaVine Ahead Of Trade Deadline, 'Bleacher Report' Speculates
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

In a newly published list of suggestions for teams that might be active ahead of the NBA's March 25 trade deadline, Bleacher Report wrote that the New Orleans Pelicans might target Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine as they hope to improve their chances of making the postseason this year.

As explained by the outlet, the Pelicans (5-8) are currently ranked 24th in the league in winning percentage and 21st in net efficiency despite the presence of forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While both young stars have a solid supporting cast on paper, the likes of Lonzo Ball and recent veteran acquisitions Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams haven't been "doing their job," with the publication pointing out that the club has "disastrous spacing issues," subpar playmaking, and a weak defense that ranks 25th in points allowed per game.

"There's hope for some of the defensive issues to be ironed out internally, but this offense needs a big lift from the outside. Given New Orleans' wealth of draft capital (largely collected in the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday trades) and not insignificant collection of prospects, the Pels have the resources to go big-game hunting, and the expectation around the league is that will happen sooner than later."

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is defended by Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Getty Images | Jonathan Daniel

Although Bleacher Report acknowledged that Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards could be the "ideal target," the publication hinted that the Pelicans might not be able to come up with an attractive enough offer to land the NBA's erstwhile scoring leader. With that in mind, the site suggested LaVine, who is playing for a Bulls team that is trying its best to fight for a playoff spot but could likely end up in the play-in tournament for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference as a best-case scenario.

As of this writing, LaVine is averaging 27.4 points and 5.3 assists for Chicago and is shooting well from all over the court, sinking 49.8 percent of his field goals and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. As such, the outlet stressed that the 25-year-old's stock is "rising," thus making him a good pickup for New Orleans and a player who could improve their scoring, shooting, and playmaking if he ends up with the Pelicans.

Due to his status as a top-tier backcourt star whose team has not been in the postseason in quite some time, LaVine has frequently been mentioned in trade ideas involving other teams. Aside from the Pelicans, the Golden State Warriors could, in theory, also make a move for the former UCLA star, with one recent scenario suggesting that the Warriors could get him for a package headlined by forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and multiple future first-round picks.

Latest Headlines

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 20, 2021

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Had Little Faith In Jarrett Stidham As Starting Quarterback

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.