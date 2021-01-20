Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Fans Speculate That JoJo Siwa Is Coming Out As Gay After She Shares TikTok Video Singing 'Born This Way'
nsfw
Nathan Francis

JoJo Siwa posted a video showing herself singing along to the Lady Gaga song "Born This Way," leading fans to speculate that the child star might be coming out as gay.

Siwa took to TikTok to share a short clip of herself wearing a colorful, rainbow-style shirt and singing along to a part of the song that speaks about being proud of yourself no matter what your sexual orientation.

"No matter gay, straight, or bi/Lesbian, transgendered life/I'm on the right track baby/I was born to survive," Lady Gaga sang in the portion of the song that Siwa shared as she sang along with a smile.

The video sparked immediate speculation that she could be coming out as gay herself, though she had not yet followed up the post with any kind of statement about her intention. Still, many fans took to social media to praise the post and discuss the impact it could have on others.

Siwa's name shot to the top of Twitter's trends shortly after the clip was posted, with many retweeting it and joining in the speculation about what it could mean.

The post showing her singing "Born This Way" was met with a largely positive reaction, even if it was unclear whether she was trying to make any statement about her sexual orientation. Many fans shared that they were proud of her for posting the video, which could encourage others to feel comfortable about being open about their own preferences, even if Siwa herself was not coming out. Others noted that her popularity as a child star could make the potential announcement carry even more significance, as she has a mostly young fan base.

Siwa had not been open about her sexuality in the past, though she appeared to be making efforts to move beyond her status to take on a more mature stature in the entertainment industry. As The Inquisitr reported, she teamed up with beauty guru James Charles last summer for a makeover that left the 17-year-old nearly unrecognizable from her normal look, which includes stickers and sparkles on her face and a large bow atop her ponytail.

Siwa was left with a more adult look, which she noted in a discussion with the YouTube beauty guru after the makeover was completed.

"You know how I showed up here in sparkles, hot pink and neon…I feel like a different version. I feel like I'm Joelle right now," she shared.

