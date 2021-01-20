Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Allie Auton Snaps A Smoking-Hot Selfie In Lacy Black Lingerie While Spending The Day At Home
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Allie Auton dazzled her 618,000 Instagram followers with another look at her phenomenal figure today. The model sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her bodacious curves in a scanty ensemble while spending the day at home.

The Aussie hottie posed in her living room for the smoking-hot selfie, which was furnished with a white couch and coffee table, as well as a large TV on the wall. She appeared to be standing in front of a long mirror and was able to capture almost a full-length look at her bronzed physique through its reflection by holding her phone up in front of her head.

The move effectively hid her face from the shot but ensured that her fans got a complete look at her ample assets, which she showcased in a set of sexy black lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

Allie stunned in the coordinated lacy look, which a tag on the photo indicated was from Lounge Underwear. She sported a balconette bra that had thin shoulder straps and a wide neckline that made for an eye-popping display of her voluptuous cleavage. The garment featured lacy underwire-style cups with a flirty scalopped trim. A dainty gold charm fell in the middle of the piece, bringing even more attention to the busty display.

The blond bombshell completed her racy ensemble with a matching black thong that took her look to the next level. The undergarment showed off her bodacious hips thanks to its daringly high-cut design, which also offered a peek at her shapely thighs.

A similar gold ring fell in the middle of its waistband, which fit snugly around her hips and accentuated her trim physique. She tugged at one side of its thin straps in a teasing manner, drawing eyes toward her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

Fans certainly seemed to love the skin-baring new addition to Allie's feed, as evidenced by the 18,000-plus likes it has racked up within its first seven hours on her page. An additional 139 notes filled up the comments section, many with compliments for the model's jaw-dropping display.

"You are so beautiful," one person wrote.

"Absolutely love that set," remarked another fan.

"Perfection & look at that lounge room," a third follower quipped, adding a single flame emoji to the end of her comment.

"You are goals," added a fourth admirer.

Allie tantalized her online audience with another stunning photo on Wednesday, one in which she showcased her perky booty in a thong bikini at the beach. Fans were thrilled by that shot as well, awarding it more than 23,000 likes and 182 comments in less than 24 hours of going live.

