Qimmah Russo Shares Stunning Outtakes From Her 2021 Calendar: 'An Artist Designing My Biological Vehicle'

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has shared some sizzling outtakes from her calendar with her 1.7 Instagram followers. The update, which went live on Tuesday, January 19, showed the celebrity flaunting her perfectly chiseled form as she paraded about in a variety of skimpy outfits.

In the caption, she spoke of how she created the calendar in order to show others that muscles can be sexy and feminine. She also insisted that women of all shapes and sizes should embrace what they have. At one point she even described her body as her "biological vehicle" and that she was the artist in charge of how it looked.

The clip started with Qimmah wearing a pink-and-green monokini. The outfit crisscrossed over her chest and revealed not only her perfect physique but some of her underboob as well. After that, several different bathing suits were revealed that also showed off her toned muscles and washboard abs.

A variety of locations were also used in order to capture the fitness trainer's perfection. The first outfit was on display while she stood in the white sand of a beach. Then, as she wore a teeny blue bikini that featured cutouts underneath her bust, Qimmah stood in front of a mural that had been painted on a wall. While wearing a black two-piece, she leaned against the wooden siding of a building. Finally, she paraded along a concrete walkway while wearing a dusty pink bathing suit.

Qimmah's followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. After a day, the update had already gathered an impressive 51,100 likes and close to 1,000 comments from her avid fans.

The vast majority of those commenting had nothing but praise for the fitness guru.

"Omg. Love this!!!! So Gorgeous baby! I'm so proud of you," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"You're fit asf. You come off as very feminine as well. Idk???? Keep up the natural grind," a fan remarked.

"Masterpiece of work Excellence goddess keep doing what u love self-motivation self-confidence," another user stated.

"Well worth the wait," a fourth person wrote, also adding a few emoji to the end of their statement.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words when it came to showing their appreciation. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, as is usually the case with Qimmah's posts, the muscly arm also got a steady workout in the comments section as well.

Qimmah often flaunts her enviable curves when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she shared a still of one of the bathing suits worn in today's video. The stunning swimwear left little to the imagination and instantly impressed her fans.