January 20, 2021
Laura Sagra Sizzles In Barely There Animal-Print Bathing Suit
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra teased her 1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 20, showed the celebrity rocking a scandalously brief bathing suit. Immediately, her supporters dashed into the comments section in order to show their appreciation.

Laura stood by the edge of an inground pool at the start of the clip, With her eyes closed, she rested against a huge concrete column. She wore a strapless animal-print one-piece outfit that clung to her form and highlighted her lithe figure. The swimwear was dramatically cut away at each side and, judging by the video, also had barely any back at all. A thin ribbon of the material was tied around her waist in a neat bow.

Her long blond locks her straightened and parted to the side. As she walked around the pool area, a breeze kicked up and strands of her hair blew around her face. She completed her look with a single gold chain around her neck.

Laura adjusted her swimwear at various points in the advertisement for Bang Energy drinks. Leaning toward a huge potted plant, viewers got a glimpse of her pert derriere and the fact that the top of her bathing suit tied up across her back. Toward the end of the clip, Laura took a sip of her drink before stepping into the pool in order to cool off.

Laura's followers couldn't wait to respond after she posted the video. Within 10 hours, the clip had already amassed an impressive 67,500 likes and nearly 400 comments from her avid supporters.

"Outstanding look," one follower wrote.

"Cute and sexy," a fan insisted.

"Wow! So beautiful you are," another user remarked enthusiastically.

"Absolutely gorgeous," a fourth person wrote, also using several of the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

Many of the comments were in languages other than English. The terms "hermosa" and "preciosa" popped up frequently as people voiced their opinions. According to a Google translation, these Spanish words mean "beautiful" and "precious," respectively.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji as a way to show their appreciation for the update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, the kissing one also saw a lot of mileage as well.

Laura often flaunts her flawless figure while wearing swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she shared the limelight with her sister, Anllela. Laura opted for a bikini in a blush shade whereas her sister opted for a pale pink skimpy bikini in the series of snaps.

