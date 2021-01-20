Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
Iggy Azalea Sizzles In A Skimpy Blue Top That Reveals A Serious Amount Of Underboob
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Rapper Iggy Azalea tantalized her 14.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling duo of snaps in which she flaunted her enviable figure in a skimpy blue top.

Iggy posed in front of a plain white wall, and the setting sun cast a gorgeous glow over the entire shot. Iggy's shirt appeared to have been crafted of a silky material that had a slight sheen to it, and the fabric stretched over her chest. She went braless underneath the revealing top, which had thin spaghetti straps that extended over her shoulders and another set of straps that criss-crossed the sides of her torso, baring even more skin

The look had a cowl neckline that showed off just the slightest hint of cleavage, and her ample assets threatened to spill out of the shirt. The blue tank showed off a tantalizing amount of underboob and sideboob as she posed in the stunning look.

The cropped shirt ended an inch or so above her belly button, leaving a sliver of her toned abdomen exposed. She paired the top with jeans that were slung low on her hips.

Iggy kept the look simple, wearing a pearl necklace as her only accessory. Her platinum blond locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail with a chunk of hair wrapped around the base, though she kept two large strands loose to frame her stunning features.

She gazed seductively at the camera through lidded eyes, her flawless skin illuminated by the sunlight.

She switched up her pose only slightly for the second image, closing her eyes as she basked in the glow of the setting sun. She had one hand extended towards the corner of the frame, suggesting that the photo may have been taken by Iggy herself.

Her followers absolutely loved the sexy share, and the post received over 423,400 likes within just two hours of going live. It also racked up 3,205 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"THE SERVE OF THE CENTURY," one fan wrote, loving the look.

"You are so beautiful," another follower commented, including two heart eyes emoji in the remark.

"This eyeliner is giving me Iggy 2011 vibes. And I'm LOVING it," a third fan chimed in.

"Queen," yet another added, followed by a flame emoji.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Iggy shared a post in which she rocked a similar hairstyle, although her ensemble was different. She flaunted her hourglass curves in a blue bralette and matching underwear, and layered a semi-sheer white T-Shirt over the lingerie for a steamy outfit.

Latest Headlines

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.