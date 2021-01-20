NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo & PJ Tucker Could Be Headed To Warriors For Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

The James Harden saga may have finally come to an end, but rumors continue to swirl around the Houston Rockets. With their two best players, Harden and Russell Westbrook, gone, there is growing speculation around the league that the Rockets would undergo a rebuilding process and trade some of their veterans next. If Houston really decides to take a different route, several title contenders that want to improve their roster might give them an immediate call regarding a potential deal, including the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker from the Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, Golden State would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins and a 2022 first-round pick to Houston in exchange for Oladipo and Tucker. If the trade becomes a reality, it could help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

"Not only would Victor Oladipo join Golden State, but the Warriors will get another versatile veteran contributor from the Houston Rockets. PJ Tucker has made a name for himself beyond the arc over the last few NBA seasons, but mostly with his defensive contributions. Something to take into consideration is that both Oladipo and Tucker are on expiring contracts. The Warriors would open up substantial financial flexibility after this season by executing such a trade."

Getty Images | Andy Lyons

The proposed scenario would arguably make a lot of sense for the Warriors, especially if they are serious about reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty this year. With Klay Thompson gone, they would need to give Stephen Curry the necessary help he needs to carry the team to the top of the loaded Western Conference. Acquiring Oladipo and Tucker from Houston could help the Warriors improve their performance on both ends of the floor.

Oladipo has the potential to immediately fill the void left by Thompson at the starting shooting guard position, giving them a very reliable second scoring option behind Curry, as well as a decent playmaker, floor-spacer, and perimeter defender. This season, the 28-year-old shooting guard is starting to show glimpses of his old self, averaging 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Tucker isn't included in the hypothetical deal just for salary-matching purposes. With his familiarity with the small-ball strategy and experience playing with legitimate superstars, chances are he could be a great fit with the Warriors. Tucker could either join the starting lineup when coach Steve Kerr wants to use the "Death Lineup" or serve as the primary backup for Draymond Green and James Wiseman.

Meanwhile, the suggested trade might be a good one for the Rockets. Instead of losing both Oladipo and Tucker in the 2021 free agency period without getting anything in return, they would be turning their expiring contracts into assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Wiggins may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past few years, but being given the opportunity to start a new journey in Houston could put him on the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.