Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
Gabby Epstein Spotlights Crazy Cleavage & Ridiculous Curves In Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Aussie bombshell Gabby Epstein clearly has no qualms about showing off her tempting physique in skimpy lingerie and/or bikini sets on her popular Instagram profile. However, with her latest offering, the 26-year-old model and social media influencer employed a different approach to tease her 2.4 million followers on the platform.

On Wednesday, Epstein updated her timeline with a pair of jaw-dropping pictures in which she flaunted her ridiculous curves and crazy cleavage in a ruched, bodycon mini dress that perfectly conformed to her slender, yet sinuous frame.

In the caption, Epstein lamented the way in which the continuing COVID-19 pandemic had altered her life, reminiscing about the days when she could go to a restaurant and obsess over a menu for 45 minutes before eventually ordering the same thing she always does. She also tagged the U.K.-based boutique Oh Polly as the brand behind her curve-enhancing shift.

Fans were thoroughly impressed by her appearance in the formfitting frock, bombarding the comments section with hundreds of replies praising the provocative display.

"You are definitely on my menu as the main course," one smitten commenter wrote. "AND DESSERT!!!"

"Insane body," a second devotee declared. "And I'm in love with that dress [fire emoji]."

"You have the best chest in the world of breasts," a third follower exclaimed.

"I would be looking at you that long," another admirer confessed. "Forget the menu!!"

Epstein's adoring masses further expressed their admiration by double-tapping her post at an incredible rate. In just a few short hours, it had already accrued nearly 50,000 likes.

In both of the uploaded photos, Epstein posed before a mock fireplace that appeared to have been hewn from alabaster. With her head turned to her right and her eyes focused on something off-frame, the Gold Coast, Queensland, native stood confidently with her hands affixed to each side of her ample bosom.

In the first shot, her fingers rested just below her bustline while her thumbs extended upward along the outer sides of her breasts. The straps of her nearly-skintight dress appeared to have been tucked into her breast cups, leaving her shoulders bare.

She struck a similar pose in the second slide while sporting the same outfit. However, instead of framing her bosom with her hands, she was shown clutching her garb along its bustline. As with the first photo, her shapely figure was accentuated by the snug-fitting garment.

Before breaking out the formalwear, Epstein had already ignited her timeline with a snap which showed her kneeling on a bed with her legs spread in a lacy red lingerie ensemble.

Latest Headlines

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.