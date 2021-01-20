Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Stuns In Strappy Black Underwear As She Hits Back At Fans Criticism Over Her Face
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer has not only sizzled in her latest update shared with her 2.6 million followers but hit back at critics. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 20, showed the celebrity wearing a barely-there strappy black lingerie set that showed off her every curve. However, it was her caption that really got things heated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the day Niece had shared a photo of herself in the aforementioned underwear. While many of her fans were eager to comment on how stunning she looked while wearing it, several others decided to comment on the fact that her face looked "jacked up."

In order to disapprove the critics, Niece shared a short clip that showed her moving about and revealing the fact that her face is real and a product of makeup and decent backlighting.

At the start of the clip, Niece stood back from the camera and pushed her long dark locks away from her chest, revealing the skimpy underwear and plenty of her ample cleavage. With thin straps covering her midriff, plenty of her flat stomach was on display. A crisscrossed neckline was joined to the bra with gold chains.

Her brunette hair was parted to the side and styled in gentle waves. Earlier, her hair had been perfectly coifed but now it was somewhat in disarray. With some further adjustments to her tresses, she then moved her head around so that everyone could see her from all angles.

Niece's followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. Within a mere six hours, the clip had already racked up a whopping 320,00 likes and nearly 2,000 comments from her dedicated supporters, many of whom were eager to show their appreciation for the racy model.

"People are so dumb — why do they follow someone they have nasty things to say about. U HOT AF," wrote fellow Instagram sensation Gabriella Abutbol.

"I think [you're a] beautiful and very attractive woman," a fan declared.

"I'm not saying they're stupid, they just have bad luck when it comes to thinking," another user joked.

"Your face looks perfect to me. Great set btw. You look amazing wearing it," a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji to the end of their statement.

Of course, many of her supporters didn't care about what Niece had to say and was merely there to show their appreciation for her latest update. In fact, many opted to simply use emoji as a way to do this.

