January 20, 2021
Holly Sonders Heats Up Instagram In Black Lingerie And Knee-High Boots As She Poses With Legs Spread
Instagram Models
Nathan Francis

Holly Sonders heated up Instagram with a racy snap showing her posing in black lingerie and knee-high boots.

The former Fox Sports host took to the social media site to share a racy picture that showed her sitting on a white stone bench outside in front of an ivy-covered wall. Sonders spread her legs and arms, resting each arm on her knee. She looked to the side away from the camera, giving a steely gaze.

The picture went over well with her more than 500,000 followers, getting thousands of likes. Many complimented the sports television personality and model on her good looks and had praise for the steamy photo shoot.

"Oh my god I adore you," one person wrote.

"Gorgeous," another fan commented, ending with a series of fire emoji.

In the caption, Sonders gave credit to AJKPhotography, a Los Angeles-based outfit that does work with a number of other models. The photographer shared some behind-the-scenes images from the shoot in their Instagram stories, showing the setup at a beautiful outdoor pool that was surrounded by lush green plants. Another short video showed Sonders posing in a skimpy black outfit, one that appeared to be see-through as she kept her hand placed in front of her chest in order to remain covered.

Another video showed the photographer joking that Sonders had gotten her a gift to show her appreciation, showing off a mock outfit with exaggerated nude parts. She seemed to be a good sport about the gag gift, wearing it during the shoot.

Sonders also wrote that the new set had just posted. She has often used her social media as a way to promote her modeling career as she branched out from a former collegiate golf champion and television personality, now sharing the revealing images and often sending fans to her personal website to see more. She also uses the platforms to promote her fitness app.

This is not the first time that followers have seen Sonders rocking very revealing nightwear with her legs spread. As The Inquisitr noted, she shared another snap earlier in the month that had her posing in a set of lacy lingerie with no bottoms, holding a telephone in front of herself to remain strategically covered and in line with the site's strict rules against overt nudity.

The post attracted some interest, racking up more than 10,000 likes and plenty of gushing compliments from her followers.

