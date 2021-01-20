Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
Rihanna Takes Out The Trash In Black Panties & Celebrates The Beginning Of Joe Biden's Presidency
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Rihanna stepped outside in her skivvies to take out the garbage for a fierce photo op. The recording artist's latest saucy Instagram share also included a message for America's new president.

RiRi seemed to extend an offer to aid President Joe Biden as he begins governing the country. Based on the T-shirt that she was wearing in the pic that she posted, she would specifically like to help him combat racism. White block lettering on the front of the dark blue garment read, "End racism by any means necessary." The name of the record label "Nemesis Records" was printed underneath the call for change. According to GQ, the statement-making piece was a vintage tee that was produced by the label decades ago.

Rihanna coupled the shirt with a pair of black panties that featured lace accents. The Savage X Fenty founder wore her top partially tucked into her undies' waistband to show them off. She accentuated the toned condition of her legs by rocking fuchsia mule sandals with stiletto heels. The shoes also boasted square open toes that displayed the contrasting light blue polish on her toenails. She had on sheer dark pantyhose that gave her stems a subtle sheen, while her arms were covered with black leather gloves. Her long armwear featured flashy silver details.

Rihanna's bling included two coordinating jewel-encrusted choker necklaces and a pair of anklets on her right ankle. She further accessorized with black sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back, and her dark locks blended in with the inky night sky behind her.

A camera's flash lit up her surroundings, which included a few cacti, a succulent plant, and a flowering bush covered with pretty purple blossoms. In each hand, she held a garbage bag. The camera captured her slinging one of the half-full bags up behind her right shoulder.

The "Work" songstress used a hashtag to acknowledge the United States' new president.

So far, Rihanna's post has racked up over 2.8 million likes and over 20,000 comments.

"Yes! Taking out the trash," read one message from a fan.

"Now that's iconic," another admirer wrote.

A number of RiRi's followers also begged her to release some new music during Biden's term.

"Help by releasing the album," suggested one person.

"Also ma'am since he's gone you gone drop the album in the Biden presidency?" another comment read.

Rihanna's fans often use her Instagram posts to ask her if she's been hitting the recording studio, and some of her followers weren't thrilled when she responded to one of their record requests earlier this month. After someone suggested that her New Year's resolution should be to drop a new album, she clapped back by telling the fan to "grow up."

Latest Headlines

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.