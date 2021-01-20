Ashley Resch Flaunts Killer Cleavage in Open-Fronted Bodysuit: 'Good Intentions'

Instagram model Ashley Resch delighted her 955,000 followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Wednesday, January 20, featured the celebrity wearing an open-fronted bodysuit and matching hat. As to be expected, her fans couldn't wait to comment on the alluring snap and dove straight into the comments section in order to voice their opinion on the matter.

In the caption, she stated that she had "good intentions." Ashley also tagged In Vogue Photography as being responsible for the gorgeous new photo.

Ashley wore a black skintight bodysuit that hugged her form and showed off her every curve as she leaned against a wall. A wide belt cinched in at her waist, further highlighting her hourglass figure. A zipper ran down the front of the outfit and a large ring hung over the belt, showing it has been unzipped in its entirely. As a result of this, Ashley's ample cleavage was definitely on display. Using her hands, the model held the top over her chest as she gazed at something that was off into the distance.

White piping ran down the body of the long-sleeved garment and garter straps could be seen at the bottom of it.

On her head, Ashely wore a black wide-brimmed hat over her golden locks. Her hair had been styled in gentle waves and tumbled down around her shoulders as she posed with one shoulder resting against the concrete wall.

Ashley's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within three hours, the photo already had more than 5,400 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

"The best of intentions," one follower wrote in reference to Ashley's caption.

"Beautiful pics," a fan gushed.

"Now this is hot," another user declared.

"Stunning," a fourth person simply wrote, also adding a row of black hearts for further emphasis to their statement.

In fact, many of her followers opted to forgo words and use emoji instead as a way to show their appreciation for the tantalizing snap. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, the kissing emoji also got a serious workout in the comments section.

Ashley often flaunts her curvaceous figure when posting content to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she wore a form-hugging strapless bodysuit and thigh-high boots in order to show off her killer curves. Sharing a variety of snaps, one revealed the Instagram sensation squatting down low while wearing the outfit, much to the delight of her avid supporters.